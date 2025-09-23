Dogecoin’s legacy as the king of meme coins is hard to ignore. From an internet joke to a mainstream phenomenon, it showed the world how community power and viral energy could pump a token into the stratosphere. But the crypto crowd has short attention spans, and now, sharp traders are talking about the need for [...] The post Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own appeared first on Blockonomi.Dogecoin’s legacy as the king of meme coins is hard to ignore. From an internet joke to a mainstream phenomenon, it showed the world how community power and viral energy could pump a token into the stratosphere. But the crypto crowd has short attention spans, and now, sharp traders are talking about the need for [...] The post Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own appeared first on Blockonomi.

Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 20:30
Dogecoin’s legacy as the king of meme coins is hard to ignore. From an internet joke to a mainstream phenomenon, it showed the world how community power and viral energy could pump a token into the stratosphere. But the crypto crowd has short attention spans, and now, sharp traders are talking about the need for a fresh face, a coin that can take them back in time to the glory days of diving in DOGE when it was cheap.

Many analysts say traders may have already found the next big thing, and the buzz is all about Layer Brett presale.

So, does LBRETT have what it takes to step into DOGE’s shoes—or even outpace it?

Dogecoin: The Original Meme Master

Dogecoin started as a parody back in 2013, but what followed was anything but a joke. DOGE became the poster child for meme culture colliding with finance, bolstered by a passionate community and Elon Musk’s famous tweets. At its peak, DOGE shot up thousands of percent, proving that narrative alone can drive immense value. Even today, it remains one of the top meme coins, holding strong market presence.

Still, critics point out that DOGE’s growth has slowed. Its blockchain hasn’t kept pace with newer technologies, and without fresh utility, DOGE risks being remembered as a relic of its golden run. That’s why analysts are now looking elsewhere for the next potential breakout.

Why Layer Brett Is Stealing the Spotlight

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one meme coin analysts can’t stop talking about. Unlike Dogecoin, which leans almost entirely on nostalgia and community, LBRETT is built with a powerful Ethereum Layer 2 backbone. That means fast transactions that have extremely low costs, and real DeFi capabilities. These are features DOGE simply can’t match.

The presale, currently priced at just $0.0058, is already creating waves. Traders are piling in not only for the chance at 100x upside but also for staking rewards still hovering above 650% APY. These rates are falling fast as more investors lock tokens, adding to the urgency. On top of that, a $1 million giveaway and no-KYC entry have sparked serious FOMO.

Meme Culture Meets Real Utility

Layer Brett has a unique mix of meme culture and genuine functionality. It has the humor and branding that meme coins thrive on, but it also delivers practical Web3 applications. With Ethereum’s security and scalability backing it, the project offers a strong foundation that goes beyond hype.

Traders see this as more than just another meme coin pump. According to them, this is a shot at getting into a project early that balances entertainment with efficiency. That’s why analysts say LBRETT is looking more like the heir to DOGE’s throne than just another wannabe.

Is DOGE Passing the Meme Torch?

Dogecoin will always be the pioneer, the coin that proved memes could mint millionaires. But markets move fast, and new players are lining up to take the crown. Right now, LBRETT is the one catching all the buzz, with presale demand surging and tech-backed utility to keep it from fading once the memes cool off.

Whether it becomes the true successor to DOGE is still up for debate, but one thing’s certain: traders are treating LBRETT like the meme coin everyone wants to own. And if history repeats, or even rhymes, this could be the trade of 2025.

Get in the Layer Brett craze by signing up for the presale today.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Have Traders Found the Next Dogecoin? Analysts Weigh In On The Meme Coin Everyone Wants To Own appeared first on Blockonomi.

