Hayden Davis Linked to $12 Million Profit from Kanye’s YZY Token

TLDR

Hayden Davis allegedly earned $12 million from Kanye West’s YZY token sniping.

Davis is linked to controversial token launches like LIBRA and Melania Trump.

The YZY sniping involved 14 wallets, purchasing the token post-launch.

The timing of profits raised suspicion due to connections with LIBRA funds.

Hayden Davis, a key figure behind the LIBRA token and other controversial projects, reportedly made $12 million by sniping Kanye West’s newly launched YZY memecoin. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps uncovered the on-chain connections linking Davis to multiple wallets that made substantial profits from the YZY token.

Sniping, a term for rapidly purchasing a large portion of a newly launched token’s supply, appears to have been the method behind the success. Davis allegedly coordinated this operation by funding several addresses before the YZY launch and executing sniping transactions as early as one minute after the official announcement.

Bubblemaps claims that Davis, known by the pseudonym “Kelsier,” used this strategy to secure a significant portion of the YZY token and earned a $12 million profit from an initial stake of $2.8 million. While the exact details of Davis’ connection to the YZY team remain unclear, the firm’s findings have raised suspicions of insider information or coordinated efforts.

Davis’ Previous Involvement in Controversial Token Launches

Davis is no stranger to controversy in the crypto space. Earlier this year, he was at the center of the LIBRA token fiasco, which saw the token associated with Argentine President Javier Milei. LIBRA’s connection to Milei drove initial interest, but the token eventually crashed in value, losing 99% of its worth on launch day.

Bubblemaps also highlighted Davis’ involvement in the Melania Trump memecoin, which similarly faced a significant price drop. His past actions suggest a pattern of involvement in high-profile token launches, particularly those that face backlash or significant volatility after their release.

Davis has previously admitted to sniping the LIBRA token launch, justifying his actions as a way to help prevent the price from collapsing. However, this admission did not shield him from criticism, as the token’s value plummeted despite his efforts.

YZY Token Sniping Raises Questions About Insider Information

The timing of Davis’ alleged profit from the YZY memecoin has raised questions about whether insider information played a role. The wallets used for sniping the token were funded the day before the official announcement, suggesting that these addresses were prepared ahead of time to acquire a large portion of the token.

While Bubblemaps has not definitively confirmed whether Davis had insider knowledge, the proximity between the unfrozen LIBRA funds and the YZY launch has further fueled speculation. The funds connected to Davis were only unfrozen the day before the YZY memecoin release, which led some to wonder if there was any link between the two events.

“At this point, we don’t know if he had insider info, was involved with the team, or simply sniped the launch for profit,” explained Deebs, the pseudonymous investigator at Bubblemaps.

Davis’ Role in Crypto Lawsuits and Legal Battles

In addition to his involvement in the memecoin world, Davis is facing legal challenges. He and Ben Chow, the founder of decentralized exchange Meteora, are currently involved in a lawsuit related to the LIBRA token launch. The plaintiffs are seeking $100 million in damages, although a Manhattan federal judge recently expressed skepticism about the lawsuit’s prospects.

Despite the legal troubles, Davis’ activities in the crypto space continue to draw attention. His ventures and profits from sniping high-profile tokens like YZY contribute to his controversial standing within the industry.

With legal battles and questionable business practices surrounding his involvement in token launches, Davis remains a figure of intrigue in the crypto world. As his profits continue to grow, it is likely that the debate over the ethical implications of his actions will intensify.

