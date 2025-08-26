Hayden Davis, who previously targeted tokens such as MELANIA and LIBRA, is suspected of targeting YZY and making a profit of $12 million.

PANews reported on August 26th that Bubblemaps, an InfoFi visualization platform, reported that Hayden Davis (Kelsier) allegedly earned $12 million by targeting the YZY token. The report indicated that Hayden Davis's $57 million in funds were unfrozen the day before YZY's official launch, shortly before the token's official launch.

The investigation revealed multiple transfers of funds from centralized exchanges to multiple addresses, linked to Hayden Davis through fund flows, CCTP transfers, and shared deposits. He began buying YZY as early as 9:54 AM after its launch. While it's unclear whether he received insider information or had direct ties to the YZY team, Hayden Davis has previously participated in targeted attacks on high-profile tokens such as MELANIA and LIBRA.