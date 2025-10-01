The post HBAR Drops 3% as Institutional Trading Volume Signals Market Repositioning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token slipped nearly 3% in the 24 hours through September 30, falling from $0.22 to $0.21 as institutional investors pared back exposure to enterprise-focused cryptocurrencies. The decline came after HBAR met resistance at the $0.22 level during evening trading on September 29, with volumes climbing above 34 million tokens as corporate holders began to take profits. Market participants said support around the $0.21 threshold initially held through the morning of September 30, but heavy selling in the afternoon pushed volumes sharply higher, peaking at nearly 55 million tokens in the final hour of trading. Analysts suggested that the move reflected growing caution among corporate treasuries in the wake of evolving regulatory frameworks for enterprise blockchain adoption. By late afternoon on September 30, HBAR briefly recovered before slipping again to intraday lows around $0.21. Elevated trading activity during the final hour—topping 5.9 million tokens in a single interval—highlighted the intensity of institutional rebalancing. The token ended the session with modest stabilization near $0.21, but market watchers warned continued volatility may persist as corporate strategies adapt to shifting regulatory headwinds. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Analysis Resistance established at $0.22 during September 29 evening trading with institutional profit-taking on above-average volume. Support zone identified around $0.21-$0.21 with multiple corporate buying opportunities throughout morning sessions. Volume surge to 54.88 million tokens in final hour indicating accelerated institutional risk management protocols. Extraordinary trading activity reaching 5.90 million tokens during 3:10 PM interval and 4.51 million at 3:11 PM. Break below established support zone suggesting potential continued corporate de-risking in enterprise blockchain sector. Price stabilization efforts near $0.21 level by session end with sustained institutional trading volumes. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards.… The post HBAR Drops 3% as Institutional Trading Volume Signals Market Repositioning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token slipped nearly 3% in the 24 hours through September 30, falling from $0.22 to $0.21 as institutional investors pared back exposure to enterprise-focused cryptocurrencies. The decline came after HBAR met resistance at the $0.22 level during evening trading on September 29, with volumes climbing above 34 million tokens as corporate holders began to take profits. Market participants said support around the $0.21 threshold initially held through the morning of September 30, but heavy selling in the afternoon pushed volumes sharply higher, peaking at nearly 55 million tokens in the final hour of trading. Analysts suggested that the move reflected growing caution among corporate treasuries in the wake of evolving regulatory frameworks for enterprise blockchain adoption. By late afternoon on September 30, HBAR briefly recovered before slipping again to intraday lows around $0.21. Elevated trading activity during the final hour—topping 5.9 million tokens in a single interval—highlighted the intensity of institutional rebalancing. The token ended the session with modest stabilization near $0.21, but market watchers warned continued volatility may persist as corporate strategies adapt to shifting regulatory headwinds. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Analysis Resistance established at $0.22 during September 29 evening trading with institutional profit-taking on above-average volume. Support zone identified around $0.21-$0.21 with multiple corporate buying opportunities throughout morning sessions. Volume surge to 54.88 million tokens in final hour indicating accelerated institutional risk management protocols. Extraordinary trading activity reaching 5.90 million tokens during 3:10 PM interval and 4.51 million at 3:11 PM. Break below established support zone suggesting potential continued corporate de-risking in enterprise blockchain sector. Price stabilization efforts near $0.21 level by session end with sustained institutional trading volumes. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards.…