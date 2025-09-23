HBAR Experiences Sharp Decline Amid High Volume Selling Pressure

HBAR experienced a sharp downturn over a 23-hour trading window between September 21 and 22, as the token tumbled from $0.24 to $0.22. The 6.29% decline was accompanied by a dramatic expansion in volatility, with trading ranges reaching 9.7%—well above monthly averages. Market pressure intensified as institutional sellers drove prices lower, establishing firm resistance around the $0.235–$0.24 zone and triggering a wave of liquidations.

The most pronounced selling pressure arrived at midnight on September 22, when volumes surged to 137.11 million, nearly triple the daily baseline. This spike marked the peak of the selloff as market sentiment soured across crypto assets, amplifying HBAR’s decline. At the trough, the token hovered around $0.22, signaling potential capitulation among short-term holders.

Yet, the session ended with a notable rebound. In the final hour of trading, bulls regained momentum, pushing HBAR from $0.2197 to $0.2222. A breakout above the $0.22 threshold was fueled by an exceptional 6.21 million in volume within minutes, sparking a short-lived rally toward session highs near $0.2225. The recovery underscored the token’s liquidity-driven dynamics, though volumes collapsed to zero in the final three minutes, suggesting a temporary equilibrium.

HBAR’s volatile session highlights the crypto market’s heightened sensitivity to institutional flows and sentiment-driven reversals. The combination of sharp declines, outsized volume spikes, and a late-stage rebound illustrates the rapid shifts in liquidity that define digital asset markets—underscoring how quickly bearish pressure can give way to opportunistic buying.

Key Technical Indicators

Price tumbles 6% from $0.24 to $0.22 over 23-hour period from 21 September 15:00 to 22 September 14:00.

Volume explodes to 137.11 million at 22 September 00:00—nearly triple daily average baseline.

Bears establish strong resistance at $0.24 level where price reverses sharply on heavy selling.

Bulls mount 1% recovery rally in final 60 minutes from 22 September 13:09 to 14:08.

Breakout above $0.22 resistance occurs at 13:54 on exceptional 6.21 million volume surge.

Zero trading volume in final three minutes signals temporary market pause after volatile session.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

