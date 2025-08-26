HBAR Plunges 6% Before Sharp Recovery Signals Buying Opportunity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:18
Hedera’s HBAR token saw sharp swings in the past trading session, with price action reflecting both heavy sell pressure and signs of institutional support. Over the 23-hour window from Aug. 25 at 11:00 through Aug. 26 at 10:00, HBAR traded in a $0.014 range between $0.242 and $0.228, amounting to a 5.83% intraday move. The most notable volatility came during the 19:00–20:00 hour on Aug. 25, when the token fell from $0.237 to $0.228 in a steep selloff.

That decline, however, coincided with a surge in volume to 169.5 million tokens, suggesting large buyers stepped in at the $0.228 level. The sudden influx of demand stabilized prices and set the stage for a rebound, with HBAR retracing back toward $0.237 by the session’s close. Market observers point to this dynamic as an example of capitulation-driven selling creating opportunities for accumulation.

By the final hour of trading on Aug. 26, momentum tilted modestly back in favor of bulls. HBAR edged up 0.11% from $0.237359 to $0.237396 despite intraday dips as low as $0.236270. Price resilience above $0.236300 highlighted an emerging support zone, where buying activity consistently absorbed downward pressure.

The consolidation between $0.236300 and $0.238270 established a clear short-term range. With institutional flows appearing to reinforce the lower bound, analysts suggest the market may be preparing for its next decisive move. Whether HBAR can break beyond resistance at $0.238270 could determine if this rebound evolves into a broader uptrend.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Technical Indicators Analysis

  • Volume spike to 169.5 million during the 25 August 19:00-20:00 correction confirmed robust support formation at the $0.228 price level
  • Swift price recovery from $0.228 to $0.237 validates institutional accumulation activity and underlying market strength
  • Range-bound trading between $0.236300-$0.238270 indicates accumulation phase preceding potential upside breakout
  • Repeated support validation at $0.236300 zone reinforces strong institutional buying conviction at these price levels
  • Resistance encounter at $0.238270 establishes clear parameters for near-term price action expectations

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/hbar-plunges-6-before-sharp-recovery-signals-buying-opportunity

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
