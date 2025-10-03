ExchangeDEX+
HBAR Price Could Jump 12% As Whales Back A Channel Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 19:13
Hedera (HBAR) has slipped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours, trading close to $0.225. Still, the token is holding a modest 3% gain over the past month, showing it has weathered September’s storm better than many peers. With “Uptober” underway, the HBAR price may be preparing for a short but sharp bounce.

A surge of around 12% could be on the cards as whales, momentum, and chart structure all align.

Whale Buying And Upcoming Crossover Signal Strength

HBAR whales holding over 10 million and 100 million HBAR tokens have stepped up their accumulation since late September. From September 25 to October 3, the number of large wallets holding over 10 million rose from 122.33 to 128.17, and the wallets holding over 100 million tokens surged from 30.76 to 38.46.

HBAR Whales In Action: Hedera Watch

That equals at least 828 million HBAR added in just over a week — a minimum injection of $186.3 million at the current HBAR price. The actual figure could be significantly higher, as these addresses often exceed the threshold. This steady inflow signals that whales are preparing for an upward move.

Momentum on the 4-hour chart backs this idea. The 20-period EMA is closing in on the 100-period EMA, forming the conditions for a golden crossover. When the shorter EMA crosses above the longer one, it indicates a shift in buying pressure.

Within this timeframe, it suggests a short-term surge rather than a lasting HBAR trend reversal, but it lines up perfectly with whale activity.

HBAR’s Looming “Golden” Crossover: TradingView

The exponential moving average (EMA) is a tool that tracks price trends by giving more weight to recent data.

Together, the heavy accumulation and the momentum crossover show that both capital and technicals are leaning toward a bounce.

HBAR Price Targets 12% Bounce

HBAR is trading within an ascending channel that outlines the potential path forward. The immediate resistance zone sits between $0.230 and $0.237.

A breakout above this level could trigger a move toward $0.257, marking a 12% surge from the current HBAR price.

Key HBAR price levels beyond $0.237 include $0.245 and $0.252, which could act as checkpoints for buyers. On the downside, support rests near $0.222 and $0.219, protecting against pullbacks if the move stalls.

HBAR Price Analysis: TradingView

For now, the HBAR price setup suggests Uptober may deliver not a full rally, but a defined bounce.

With whales adding nearly a billion tokens worth over $186 million, and a golden crossover close to forming, the HBAR price looks set for a short-term surge if $0.230 breaks.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hbar-price-12-percent-bounce-pattern-breakout/

