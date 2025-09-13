HBAR Price Prediction Amid DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:20
HBAR price is trading with renewed optimism after Hedera secured a DTCC listing and gained utility from Archax’s expansion. These milestones have reinforced the network’s institutional profile while introducing more flexibility for tokenized portfolios. At the same time, Hedera price remains supported by a breakout formation that hints at possible continuation. 

HBAR Price Action: Cup-and-Handle Formation Maps Road to Higher Levels

The HBAR current price trades at $0.2431, recording a 3.42% gain within the past 24 hours. The daily structure shows Hedera price completing a cup-and-handle setup, with a breakout now emerging from a descending channel. 

Immediate resistance lies near $0.268, followed by $0.305, which may act as pivotal checkpoints for short-term progress. Above these levels, Fibonacci projections highlight $0.36 and $0.40 as the next barriers before the projected long-term target of $0.50. 

Importantly, the pattern suggests a potential 106% rally if momentum persists, though consolidation could still occur along the way. On the downside, $0.22 remains a crucial support that must hold to sustain the breakout’s validity. 

The combination of these levels outlines a clear technical roadmap where the long-term HBAR price forecast remains optimistic, provided market strength continues.

HBAR/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

DTCC Listing and Archax Expansion Enhance Hedera’s Institutional Standing

Hedera’s inclusion on the DTCC list has created a strong catalyst, giving HBAR price greater visibility within traditional financial infrastructure. This positioning reinforces confidence in Hedera’s ability to integrate with established markets and highlights its potential as a candidate for broader institutional adoption. 

Besides, Archax has introduced Pool Tokens on Hedera, enabling users to create and manage diversified portfolios under a single token. This feature supports asset transfers, portfolio restructuring, and collateralization, while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory standards. 

Together, these advancements expand Hedera’s credibility while strengthening the foundation for long-term growth. As a result, HBAR price is increasingly supported by both technical structures on the chart and growing real-world use cases.

Conclusively, HBAR price is moving within a decisive technical zone where both chart structures and institutional catalysts converge. Hedera’s DTCC inclusion boosts recognition at a higher level, while Archax expansion ensures utility growth. Hedera price now stands positioned to advance toward its projected $0.50 target with conviction.

 

