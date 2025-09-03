HBAR Price Under Fire as Retail Exit Meets Institutional Pullback

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045+4.52%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006133+0.31%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.19-7.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241+2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017746+3.69%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22158+3.26%

Hedera Hashgraph’s native token HBAR has extended its bearish streak, losing 12% of its value over the past 30 days. 

As September begins, both on-chain and technical indicators point to further weakness, with little sign of recovery on the horizon. The question now is whether the altcoin can withstand growing bearish pressure or if a deeper decline is imminent.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Retail Disinterest Meets Smart Money Retreat

According to Santiment, HBAR’s social dominance has plummeted steadily over the past month, indicating the limited interest in the altcoin. It currently stands at 0.74%, noting a 55% dip in the past 30 days. 

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

HBAR Social Dominance. Source: Santiment

Sponsored

Sponsored

The social dominance metric measures how frequently an asset is mentioned across social platforms, forums, and news outlets relative to the rest of the market. When it climbs, it signals that the token is attracting greater attention and discussion. 

Spikes like this usually precede rallies as more chatter around an asset tends to draw in new buyers and fuel upward momentum.

Conversely, when it drops, the asset is fading from the broader market conversation. This decline reflects disinterest from retail traders, which can translate into lower demand for HBAR and reduced price support.

Meanwhile, HBAR’s Smart Money Index (MSI) is also trending downward, indicating that key holders are reducing their exposure to the altcoin. At press time, this is at 1.108.

HBAR SMI. Source: TradingView

An asset’s SMI measures the activity of experienced or institutional investors by analyzing market behavior during the first and last hours of trading. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

When the indicator rises, it indicates increased buying activity by these investors, signaling growing confidence in the asset. 

On the other hand, when it drops, it signals reduced confidence from these investors, as they distribute their holdings. This points to bearish sentiment or expectations of price declines from HBAR’s key holders, further stalling any near-term rebound. 

HBAR Bears Eye $0.1885, But One Breakout Could Send It Above $0.26

The above indicators point to reduced investor interest, fading social presence, and dwindling support from key players. If this trend continues, HBAR’s price could extend its decline and fall to $0.1885.

HBAR Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, an uptick in new demand for the altcoin would invalidate this bearish outlook. HBAR could reverse its decline, break above $0.2212, and rally toward $0.2636 in that scenario.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/hbar-price-struggles-deepen-investors-abandon-ship/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.785+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0743+4.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 18:30
Share
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
Threshold
T$0.01612+1.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203534+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:11
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe

Revenue Sharing and Yield Farming Tokens in 2025: A Deep Dive into Banana Gun ($BANANA) and goodcryptoX ($GOOD)