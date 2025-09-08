HBAR Sees Steady Gains as Institutions Step In During Trade Tensions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 19:50
HBAR Maintains Steady Gains Amid Institutional Support
Hedera’s HBAR token posted steady gains in a 23-hour trading stretch from September 7 at 09:00 through September 8 at 08:00, trading within a tight $0.0042 band. Price action reflected just 2% volatility between key $0.22 support and resistance levels, underscoring a period of relative stability for the enterprise-focused digital asset.

Institutional Liquidity Surge Anchors Price
Market data showed a notable uptick in institutional participation during the September 7 afternoon session. Trading volumes spiked to 67.40 million units at 14:00—well above the 24-hour average of 27.33 million—as buyers stepped in to provide liquidity at the $0.22 level. That intervention helped anchor the token’s price after a brief dip during the 18:00 hour.

Corporate Interest Drives Renewed Momentum
Fresh corporate activity emerged in the early hours of September 8, with renewed demand evident from 02:00 onward. HBAR closed the period at $0.22, marking a modest 1% advance. Analysts suggest the pattern highlights growing confidence among enterprise adopters of distributed ledger technology, with Hedera positioning itself as a leading solution for corporate blockchain applications.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)
Trading Pattern Analysis
  • HBAR established technical support at $0.22 following an initial advance to the same level at 07:28, with subsequent price consolidation forming an upward trending channel.
  • The token maintained consistent institutional buying interest above 600,000 units across multiple trading intervals during the one-hour analysis window.
  • A breakout above $0.22 resistance occurred in the final trading minutes, suggesting continued institutional accumulation and potential for further price appreciation.
  • Peak volume activity reached 3.23 million units at 07:35, reflecting heightened institutional participation and market liquidity.
  • The $0.0042 trading range represented 2% intraday volatility, demonstrating relatively stable price action despite broader market uncertainties.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/hbar-sees-steady-gains-as-institutions-step-in-during-trade-tensions

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
