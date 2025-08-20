HBAR Slides 3% as Heavy Selling Pushes Token to $0.23 Support

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:50
NEAR
NEAR$2.522+3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10236+3.52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+4.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189+5.40%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23829+2.68%

Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token faced heavy selling pressure during a volatile 23-hour stretch between August 19 at 15:00 and August 20 at 14:00, sliding 3% from $0.24 to $0.23.

The token traded within a tight $0.01 band, marking a 4% spread between its session high and low, as traders adjusted exposure across alternative digital assets. Analysts highlighted the $0.24 level as a key point of resistance, where buying momentum faded and downward pressure intensified.

The most pronounced activity came during the final hour of trading on August 20, when volumes surged to 85.82 million HBAR.

Market observers noted that the token tumbled to $0.23 before staging a modest recovery into the close, a pattern that underscored the elevated volatility. The heavy turnover during this window suggests sellers were dominant, creating short-term weakness and testing key support levels.

Between 13:45 and 14:06, more than 3.8 million tokens changed hands, coinciding with the sharpest part of the decline. Prices briefly dipped to session lows before bouncing, as buying interest re-emerged to stabilize the market.

By the final minutes, HBAR recovered enough to close near $0.23, signaling that while downside risks remain, short-term support is holding for now.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)
Technical Indicators Analysis
  • Token declined 3% from opening price of $0.24 to closing price of $0.23 over 23-hour institutional selling period.
  • Trading range of $0.01 represents 4% spread between absolute session high and low.
  • Resistance level established around $0.24 where institutional buying interest diminished significantly.
  • Support level emerged near $0.23 with retail buying providing technical floor.
  • Elevated volume of 85.82 million during final hours confirms institutional distribution patterns.
  • Volume exceeded 3.8 million during peak selling period between 13:45-14:06 indicating coordinated liquidation.
  • Final 14 minutes showed technical recovery from $0.23 support level suggesting retail buying interest.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk's full AI Policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19874+2.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+3.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.019-5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+1.84%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002087--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal