HBAR Slides 3% as Selling Pressure Intensifies, Finds Support at $0.24

HBAR faced steady downward pressure over the past 23 hours, sliding from $0.25 to $0.24—a 3.38% decline. The token initially attempted to build momentum on September 18, reaching $0.25 by 20:00, but sellers quickly overwhelmed demand near that resistance level. Trading activity spiked at 19:00 with volumes topping 55.91 million, underscoring the intensity of selling. By late evening, HBAR broke below key support zones at $0.25 and $0.24, testing the lower boundary before finding temporary stability.

The retracement highlights fragile sentiment in the short term, with bears maintaining control as buyers failed to defend critical thresholds. The inability to reclaim lost ground indicates that market participants remain cautious, though consolidation near $0.24 suggests some stabilization. If the level continues to hold, traders may view it as a base for potential sideways movement before a clearer directional trend emerges.

Broader market factors continue to shape HBAR’s outlook. While its energy-efficient Hashgraph technology is often cited as a competitive advantage over traditional blockchains, trading volumes still lag peers like Solana. Still, institutional endorsements from Google, IBM, and Boeing offer a degree of legitimacy that could appeal to investors seeking utility-driven blockchain projects. Its low-cost, high-speed transactions keep HBAR positioned as a contender in the evolving digital asset landscape.

In the final hour of the observed session, HBAR showed signs of stabilization, hovering tightly around $0.24. The token formed a minor ascending triangle pattern, testing support multiple times while nudging slightly upward. Though modest, this recovery on volume of 2.08 million indicates buyers are tentatively stepping back in. Whether that consolidation evolves into sustained upside momentum remains contingent on overcoming immediate resistance near $0.24.

Technical Indicators Assessment

HBAR breached multiple support levels including $0.25 and $0.24 throughout the bearish phase.

Volume surge of 55.91 million during the 19:00 hour signalled intensified liquidation pressure.

Formation of ascending triangular pattern with progressive higher lows established at $0.24, $0.24, and $0.24.

Resistance remained consistent around $0.24, suggesting potential for breakout above this threshold.

Recent stabilisation near $0.24 may indicate prospective consolidation preceding subsequent directional movement.

Technical analysis reveals constructive consolidation pattern featuring successful support examinations.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.