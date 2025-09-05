HBAR Slumps 4% as Technical Breakdown Triggers Heavy Selling

HBAR suffered a sharp downturn over the past 24 hours, sliding 4.32% from $0.22 to $0.21 between September 3 at 15:00 and September 4 at 14:00.

Selling pressure intensified as resistance at $0.222 capped attempts at recovery, leading to a breakdown below the $0.212–$0.214 support zone.

The move was accompanied by heightened volatility, with a $0.011 trading range reflecting a 4.93% swing. Volume peaked dramatically at 179.34 million during the 13:00 hour, a sign of capitulation as sellers overwhelmed buyers.

Trading turned particularly volatile between 13:30 and 14:29 on September 4, when HBAR briefly spiked from $0.213 to $0.216 on a 42.37 million volume surge.

The uptick was short-lived, however, as profit-taking quickly erased gains, sending the token back to $0.213. A new trading range formed between $0.212 and $0.214, with elevated activity sustaining 3–8 million volume per minute until 14:10. Stabilization emerged into the session close, with HBAR settling near $0.213 as volumes tapered off.

The combination of technical breakdowns and macro-driven selling has underscored market fragility, even in the face of regulatory progress for Hedera. Traders now watch for signs of stabilization before considering long positions, with the $0.212–$0.214 zone a critical area for price action in the near term.

Charts Flash Red as Bears Seize Control

Resistance holds firm at $0.222 during early trading session.

Downtrend intensifies with accelerating selling pressure into close.

Support emerges at $0.212-$0.214 before critical breakdown.

Support failure signals deeper correction ahead for bulls.

Volume spikes to 179.34 million at 13:00 marking capitulation phase.

Single-minute volume explosion hits 42.37 million at 13:50 intraday peak.

Range-bound action develops between $0.212-$0.214 after profit-taking wave.

Sustained volume averages 3-8 million per minute through 14:10 session.

Price stabilizes near $0.213 as volume contracts toward period end.

HBAR/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.