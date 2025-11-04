Head And Shoulders Pattern Says Bitcoin Price Is Headed Below $100,000

Amid the bearish pressure that has rocked the market, the Bitcoin price continues to fluctuate around the $110,000 support, especially with selling pressure building up. This has led to predictions that the Bitcoin price is headed for another crash amid the weakness. One analysis that stands out comes from crypto analyst Toby Dawson, who pointed out the formation of a bearish Heads and Shoulders pattern that could trigger a cascade below $100,000. Head And Shoulders Pattern Points Downward In the analysis shared on the TradingView website, Dawson outlines the formation of the head and shoulders pattern. The first shoulder here, the left shoulder, was created at around $117,000, when the price was struggling back in the month of September. The subsequent recovery would then give rise to the formation of the head. Next was the rapid Bitcoin price rise to a new all-time high above $126,000 before hitting resistance. This resistance at this level led to the formation of the head of the pattern, and, as expected, the price continued its downtrend following this. The most recent of these is the formation of the right shoulder, which was created in the rally toward $117,000 at the end of October. Once again, the Bitcoin price hit another major resistance, marking the completion of the head and shoulders pattern. With this formation, the crypto analyst points out the possibility that the Bitcoin price will see a major bounce. However, in the case of a breakdown, the expectation would be for the price to crash below the $100,000 and move toward $90,000. Bitcoin Price Crash Expectations Spread Another crypto analyst has also called out the possibility of the Bitcoin price crashing. This comes after the cryptocurrency made a new all-time high above $126,000, and the analyst points out that the digital asset has always seen a major price crash after reaching new peaks. From here, the focus is now on the 1-week 50 EMA and the support at $100,000. These two are serving as the last line of defense, and if they fail, then the analyst expects the Bitcoin price to go into free fall. As a result, the analyst warns that investors should get ready to exist as "Bitcoin is heading straight to hell!" Just like Dawson, the crypto analyst expects that Bitcoin will break below $100,000, but puts it even further. This time, it isn't expected to actually stop above $90,000, but to reach deeper into the $80,000 territory before finding support. 