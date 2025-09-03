Hectic data docket culminates in critical US NFP reading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 01:31
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.16+5.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016971-2.02%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004014-0.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.000281-0.88%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000566+6.39%
NFPrompt
NFP$0.06328-0.78%
  • Holiday-dampened start to the week gives way to hefty data docket.
  • This week will wrap up with a bumper print of US NFP jobs data.
  • Risk appetite is riding high as markets bet on a September Fed rate cut.

September opens up on a quiet note, with US markets shuttered on Monday for a long weekend. The Labor Day holiday has market flows crimped by the US long weekend, but a wide swath of high-impact events will keep this week on the entertaining side before the latest round of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) crash into markets.

Tuesday will officially kick the trading week off in earnest with the latest European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the EU’s own off-brand riff on Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation. Pan-EU HICP inflation is expected to hold steady at 2.0% in August. US markets will come back to life on Tuesday just in time for the latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results. The response rate for PMI surveys is generally too low to stretch the final figure into an accurate sample size, thus rendering any conclusions drawn from the survey a moot point. However, the final figure will nonetheless be watched by investors.

Rounding the corner into the midweek, quarterly Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for Q2 as well as China’s Caixin Services PMI for August will both land on the Antipodeans on Wednesday. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will also make her second appearance in three days on Wednesday, but any meaningful shifts in ECB policy statements are not expected for the time being.

Australian Trade Balance figures will wrap up this week’s Asiatic data docket on Thursday, followed by European Retail Sales data for the year ended in July. European Retail Sales figures are expected to slow sharply to 2.4% YoY, but the figure is so far back-dated that immediate market immediate will be muted.

Friday will open things up with Q2 European GDP growth, which is expected to remain entrenched at a disappointing but stable 1.4%, and Canada makes its only meaningful appearance on this week’s data schedule with its latest employment figures, but the CAD-demoninated labor figures will be wholly eclipsed by US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The Federal Reserve (Fed) is barreling toward an interest rate cut on September 17 thanks to its sometimes-conflicting dual mandate of influencing interest rates to both bolster job creation and control inflation. A recent bout of softening US labor figures has investor hopes riding high that the Fed will brush off a recent uptick in inflation pressures and deliver a rate in a few weeks to prop up US employment numbers that took a sharp downward turn heading into the middle of the year.

Key events coming up this week

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/hectic-data-docket-culminates-in-critical-us-nfp-reading-202509011756

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21426-0.65%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012042-3.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00944+0.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003679+10.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04288-0.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025