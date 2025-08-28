Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird believes everything of value will eventually be tokenized through blockchain and ledger systems.

Hedera Hashgraph is already driving tokenization use cases, from real estate to supply chain assets.

The technology aims to create safer, faster, and more cost-efficient financial and business models.

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value.

According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance to education.

He explained that, just as most paper records shifted to databases, value-based databases will move to distributed ledgers. This change will introduce more trust and efficiency in global systems.

Baird believes the progress will not erase older methods entirely, since paper and traditional databases will still exist, but most of the world’s value will migrate toward blockchain-based platforms.

Tokenized Property Creates New Opportunities for Investors

Tokenization doesn’t seem so far away anymore. Baird referenced practical use cases that are currently existing via Hedera and other related projects.

In one case, there was a house owner who tokenized her residence through Toco, which itself is a spinoff of DLA Piper. Instead of using normal rental agreements, the payment of rent is automatically split between token holders.

This concept not only opens new opportunities for homeowners but also minimizes challenges for investors. People can buy shares of properties instead of full ownership. The system opens new sources of funding that are typically problematic, costly, or nearly impossible with existing infrastructures.

Beyond property, tokenization is also entering supply chains. Firms are now also testing tokenizing components of products at the point of manufacture.

These digital assets can subsequently serve as collateral for lending, facilitating microloans and more adaptable funding solutions. The technology of Hedera helps unlock liquidity at the point of need on a real-time basis while keeping the system transparent and auditable.

Hedera Moves Beyond Tokens to Real-World Applications

For Baird, the Role of Hedera and other blockchain networks has nothing to do with token trading. He sees a much bigger revolution where distributed ledgers revolutionize industries with the creation of safer and more reliable systems.

Interoperability between different ledgers, including future central bank digital currencies, will also strengthen this movement.

DeFi promise goes beyond speculation. It could provide businesses and individuals with usable and efficient financial instruments that are secure and adaptable. The rising use of Hedera betrays how the development of blockchain has moved on from token trading to solving real-world practical problems.

