Hedera (HBAR) Price Prediction 2025: Will HBAR Break $0.52 Soon?

Hedera HBAR is trading at $0.2384, reflecting a modest weekly gain of 1.81%.

Analysts highlight key support at $0.228, with risks of a drop toward $0.19–$0.20 if this level is broken.

Price predictions for 2025 vary, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.57.

Hedera (HBAR) is trading at $0.2384, having recorded a slight 0.63% gain over the last 24 hours. Although the token’s price went up, overall trading volume went down, with volumes decreasing to $375.06 million, a 17.47% decrease. Against broader movements of the market, HBAR has gone up 1.81% on a weekly level and has stabilized around the $0.24 level.

Analysts note that this consolidation phase is well-timed. The asset is still within a narrow range, meaning the investors are taking into account the catalysts down the road and near-term technical risks.

Importance of Support and Resistance

According to crypto analyst CryptoPulse, HBAR is currently consolidating within a declining triangle formation, and immediately below support is at $0.228. Provided the token supports this level, a potential bounce could retest the upper trendline near $0.24.

However, a breakdown below $0.228 potentially could direct focus to the demand region of $0.19-$0.20, where potential buyers may enter to support the market.

This is a key area for traders, and short-term trading could consist of paying attention to these key support and resistance levels because action in the marketplace around these will most definitely dictate future price action.

Hedera Price Predictions and Investor Outlook

According to DigitalCoinPrice, HBAR could do very well in 2025. They expect the price might climb past $0.52 by the end of the year and could even beat its old record of $0.57. They place the likely price range between $0.48 and $0.52, which would mean strong growth compared to today’s levels.

Changelly is more prudent in its outlook. Their 2025 prediction is that HBAR could trade at anywhere from $0.2648 to $0.3019 with an average of $0.2766. Depending on this, investors could expect a return of roughly 28.5% for the year. For August 2025, Changelly predicts the value to remain at anywhere from $0.2308 to $0.2766, a return of around 17.7%.

