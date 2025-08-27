Hedera vs. Cardano: The Ultimate Crypto Showdown Dominalt · 13 hours ago 5 min read13 hours ago -- Share

Two altcoins are stealing the spotlight right now: Hedera and Cardano. Both have made insane moves recently, but the question is which one deserves your attention for 2025.

Bitcoin dominance is dropping, and Bitcoin whales are rotating profits into Ethereum. Very soon, this liquidity will start flowing into altcoins, specifically the large caps. This article looks at two large caps to decide which will be the biggest gainer for the rest of 2025.

HEDERA HBAR

First up is Hedera. HBAR is currently trading around 23 cents and is up 301% in a year, which is not bad for a project that many thought was flying under the radar. Stablecoins are the big story here, as Hedera’s native USDC supply grew 146% month over month. Today, there are over $212 million in stablecoins on Hedera and climbing.