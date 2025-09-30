ExchangeDEX+
Hedera Resistance Holds, Shiba Inu Price Target Stalls, BlockDAG Faucet Proves Real Utility

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 05:43
Crypto News
  • 29 September 2025
  • |
  • 23:00

Discover why Hedera struggles and the Shiba Inu price target slows. Explore BlockDAG’s Awakening faucet, connect wallets, claim tokens, and test dApps before vesting closes.

Hedera updates often feel slow to break past resistance, and even with recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates, traders are still waiting for stronger proof of momentum. At the same time, Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target calls keep moving inside narrow ranges, leaving many to question when or if a real breakout will arrive. So what happens when a project offers something more immediate, with no waiting and no barriers? That’s where BlockDAG steps in.

Its Awakening faucet is live, meaning you can connect a wallet, grab coins, and start testing instantly. Users can mint tokens, deploy contracts, and even win BDAG through live dApps. This is why BlockDAG is pulling attention as one of the top crypto coins for 2025. Early users get the first hands-on shot before vesting features roll out, and that window won’t stay open forever.

BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Goes Live with Active Faucet

BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet is live, and the faucet is already active, giving users free tokens to build, test, and even win BDAG. This is not just about watching a network grow in theory; it’s about logging in today, connecting a wallet, and putting the system to work. You can deploy contracts, mint NFTs, and try out dApps like the Lottery and Reflection tools with zero cost. The hands-on access makes it clear why BlockDAG is viewed as one of the top crypto coins for 2025, because adoption starts with real users actually using the network.

The window for this open faucet won’t last forever. Once vesting features roll out, entry will tighten, and early users will be the ones who can say they were part of the very first live cycle. That sense of urgency is what sets Awakening apart. There’s no barrier to entry right now, but there soon will be.

Presale numbers back up the excitement. BlockDAG coins are priced at $0.0013, with nearly $415 million already raised and about 26.5 billion BDAG sold. Over 312,000 holders are on record, while 3 million miners use the X1 app, and 20,000 physical units have been shipped globally. At a listing price of $0.05, that’s an ROI of up to 3,746%, one of the strongest money-making cases this year.

For anyone looking beyond speculation, BlockDAG combines working products, community rewards, and accessible testing tools. That’s why it’s climbing the charts of top crypto coins for 2025, offering both utility and profit potential in one place.

Hedera Price Updates: Holding Ground With Resistance Ahead

Recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates show the token trading at around $0.073, with intraday highs near $0.074 and lows around $0.071. Despite consistent network adoption in areas like enterprise payments and decentralised identity, price movement has been modest. Traders note that Hedera is still struggling to push past strong resistance zones, keeping many in wait-and-see mode. The latest technical outlook suggests the project is holding steady, but without a strong breakout catalyst, the upside remains limited in the short term.

Source- CoinGecko

That said, investors are still tracking Hedera closely. Long-term forecasts expect incremental growth, especially if adoption expands across corporate and government-backed use cases. Another round of HBAR price forecasts places potential upside at $0.10 if resistance is cleared and volume returns.

While it may not have the immediate hype of newer presales, its consistent position in enterprise adoption ensures that Hedera (HBAR) price updates continue to matter for those building diversified portfolios. For now, patience seems to be the theme, but traders aren’t writing it off as they watch for the next move.

Shiba Inu Price Target: Can It Break Out of the Range?

The latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target analysis shows the token trading around $0.00001165, with recent highs near $0.00001193 and lows around $0.00001153. Analysts point out that SHIB has been stuck in a tight band between $0.00001130 and $0.00001300, with limited momentum on either side. Burn rates have slowed, which reduces the supply cut effect many were counting on, and that has kept investor sentiment cautious. Without a clear catalyst, SHIB is expected to hover in this range until either volume picks up or broader market momentum shifts.

Still, traders are watching closely for any breakout signs. Some forecasts highlight that a push through $0.00001300 could open the path toward $0.000017 or higher, but the likelihood depends on overall market support. A fresh SHIB price forecast also suggests potential downside risk if support at $0.00001150 fails. While speculative gains are always part of the story, investors need to weigh patience against volatility. For now, Shiba Inu price target discussions remain focused on whether the token can find a spark strong enough to lift it beyond consolidation.

Why BlockDAG Leads the Top Crypto Coins for 2025

Recent Hedera (HBAR) price updates put the token at about $0.073, showing it’s steady but still struggling to clear major resistance. Meanwhile, the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target sits near $0.00001165, stuck in a tight range that leaves traders waiting for a decisive move. Both projects remain active but haven’t yet delivered the kind of momentum that excites investors looking for faster gains.

That’s where BlockDAG is standing out. The Awakening faucet is live, letting users connect wallets, claim tokens, and experiment directly on the testnet without barriers. Live dApps like the Lottery and Reflection tools give people a chance to build and even win before vesting contracts arrive. With nearly $415 million raised at $0.0013 per coin and an ROI potential of over 3,700% at listing, it’s no surprise BlockDAG is being talked about as one of the top crypto coins for 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

