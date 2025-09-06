Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming’s $FRNT State Stablecoin

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 04:12
PUBLIC
TLDR:

  • Wyoming’s FRNT stablecoin, backed by dollars and Treasuries, expands to Hedera for fast and secure payments.
  • Hedera was selected for FRNT after meeting strict requirements on speed, reliability, and regulatory alignment.
  • FRNT interest earnings from Treasury holdings will support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program for public education.
  • Hedera offers carbon-negative transactions with 10,000 TPS, giving FRNT the scalability for real-world financial services.

Wyoming is pushing its stablecoin project into new territory. The state’s Frontier Stable Token ($FRNT) will soon expand to Hedera, a public blockchain built for speed and compliance. 

Regulators see this step as a way to strengthen digital payments in government and finance. The move reflects Wyoming’s push to anchor stablecoin use within regulated frameworks. At the same time, it creates new pathways for public services to connect with digital assets.

FRNT Stablecoin Finds a New Home on Hedera

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission confirmed that FRNT, the first state-issued stable token in the U.S., will be launched on Hedera. This decision followed a Q2 review process where Hedera was chosen as the only candidate blockchain. 

The review highlighted Hedera’s strengths in speed, security, and alignment with compliance requirements.

FRNT was created under the Wyoming Stable Token Act of 2023. It is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term Treasuries, with an additional two percent reserve. According to a blog post by Hedera, the token is designed to streamline public payments with faster and more transparent systems.

The Wyoming Commission explained that interest from Treasury investments will fund the state’s School Foundation Program. This creates a direct link between stablecoin adoption and public education support. 

By tying FRNT to state-level financial programs, Wyoming aims to prove digital assets can serve citizens beyond speculation.

Hedera’s network provides instant transaction finality and fixed low fees. The Commission reported this made it suitable for scenarios such as payroll, refunds, and disaster relief payments. 

The network’s carbon-negative framework and ability to process 10,000 transactions per second also influenced its selection.

Crypto, Price, and Public Services in Focus

The Hedera Council, which governs the network, is formed by global institutions to ensure long-term stability. Wyoming’s choice signals a preference for infrastructure with both performance and trusted oversight. 

Mance Harmon, Chairman of the Hedera Council, said the partnership shows governments are moving from pilots into real adoption.

FRNT has already been tested for use in contractor payments and emergency disbursements. Officials confirmed more details on purchasing FRNT on Hedera will be shared in the coming months. With expansion to Hedera, the stablecoin can reach a wider base while still tied to U.S. regulatory frameworks.

For crypto investors, the project reflects a new model where digital assets connect directly with state-level finance. While FRNT is not designed for trading price speculation, its integration on Hedera links stablecoin technology with real-world government functions. 

This positions it as more than a token and closer to a payment utility with structured oversight.

The post Hedera Selected as Blockchain Partner for Wyoming's $FRNT State Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.

Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
