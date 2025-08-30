Heineken Brings A Non-Alcoholic Alternative To The 2025 US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Aimee Kelly, Chelsea Vaughn and Bryan Griffin enjoy a limited-edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 at the US Open Tennis Championships – USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken) Getty Images for Heineken

When it comes to tennis-themed beverages these days, all conversation is currently dominated by one vodka-based drink in particular. Nevertheless, for attendees at the US Open–or at a bar near you–non-alcoholic alternatives are in greater demand than ever before. A new Gallup poll released earlier this month revealed that just 54% of American adults drink alcohol. It’s a record-low in the 90 year history of the survey. Luckily, there’s also a tennis-themed beverage designed specially for them.

Heineken, an official sponsor of New York’s annual grand slam tournament, has reintroduced Heineken L0VE.L0VE for a second year–a limited edition canning of its top-selling 0.0 non-alcoholic beer. It landed in the city this week at an activation in Grand Central Terminal backed by messaging intended to encourage zero judgement, and zero reasons for moderation during the US Open.

It’s ultimately aimed at more than just this event, too. Research indicates that a significant number of non-drinkers report stigma around abstaining at parties and events, and often feel as though they need to offer up some explanation for avoiding alcohol. The “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment” campaign serves as a reminder that you ought to feel free to be alcohol-free whenever and wherever you want.

Helping score these points is Benito Skinner, star of the Amazon Prime hit show Overcompensating, and now a spokesman for the brand. Heineken brought him into Grand Central as a “0.0 Ref,” a spoof on the US Open chair umpire, complete with bullhorn, so that he could dole out comedic relief and words of inclusive encouragement. Along with a handful of prominent internet personalities, Skinner can be spotted around the city this week, randomly gifting US Open Tickets to lucky passersby.

Benito Skinner at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

“Heineken’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, no-judgment, atmosphere is something I’m really excited to support at the US Open this year,” said Skinner in a press release. “I really admire their dedication to ensuring that being part of the moment is always an option – whether or not you choose to drink alcohol. I can’t wait to share zero judgments streetside. Keep your eyes peeled for your boy.”

Though the Heineken L0VE.L0VE can is reserved for US Open season, regularly-labeled cans of Heineken 0.0 are available year-round, typically selling for around $60 for a 24-pack. The Dutch-based brand, which also happens to be the world’s second-largest brewer, introduced the nonalcoholic alternative domestically back in 2017.

Since then, it has grown into a top-selling product globally. Buoyed by its success, the company invested millions into a state-of-the-art lab at its Netherlands headquarters, devoted to removing alcohol from its malt-based lagers without limiting their flavors. The results are palpable in 0.0, which uses a vacuum distillation method to retain the fruity funk of Heineken’s trademark yeast along with a familiar, malty body.

More innovations are expected from this lab in the months ahead. So whether you’re a fan of tennis, non-alcoholic beer, or both…Heineken is giving you plenty to love.