The post Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Helius, a NASDAQ-listed company (HSDT), acquired 760,190 Solana (SOL) tokens for its treasury reserves. The firm recently raised over $500 million in funding for a treasury focused on Solana. Helius, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker HSDT, acquired 760,190 Solana tokens as part of its treasury strategy, the company announced today. The neurotechnology and medical device firm recently raised over $500 million in funding partnerships to establish a Solana-focused treasury. Corporate treasury adoption of crypto assets has surged in recent years, with companies like Strategy holding billions in Bitcoin. Helius’ move reflects a similar strategy for Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin. Solana’s ecosystem has grown rapidly, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second on average and hosting popular decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain’s native token SOL is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within its ecosystem. The acquisition builds on trends where firms diversify reserves amid volatile fiat currencies and inflation concerns, with Helius positioning itself among the first major publicly traded companies to focus specifically on Solana treasury holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/heliushsdt-acquires-solana-corporate-treasury-strategy/The post Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Helius, a NASDAQ-listed company (HSDT), acquired 760,190 Solana (SOL) tokens for its treasury reserves. The firm recently raised over $500 million in funding for a treasury focused on Solana. Helius, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker HSDT, acquired 760,190 Solana tokens as part of its treasury strategy, the company announced today. The neurotechnology and medical device firm recently raised over $500 million in funding partnerships to establish a Solana-focused treasury. Corporate treasury adoption of crypto assets has surged in recent years, with companies like Strategy holding billions in Bitcoin. Helius’ move reflects a similar strategy for Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin. Solana’s ecosystem has grown rapidly, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second on average and hosting popular decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain’s native token SOL is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within its ecosystem. The acquisition builds on trends where firms diversify reserves amid volatile fiat currencies and inflation concerns, with Helius positioning itself among the first major publicly traded companies to focus specifically on Solana treasury holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/heliushsdt-acquires-solana-corporate-treasury-strategy/

Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:59
Solana
SOL$219.83-7.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1142-9.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181-10.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.94%
Wink
LIKE$0.008291+4.34%
Particl
PART$0.1987-2.11%

Key Takeaways

  • Helius, a NASDAQ-listed company (HSDT), acquired 760,190 Solana (SOL) tokens for its treasury reserves.
  • The firm recently raised over $500 million in funding for a treasury focused on Solana.

Helius, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker HSDT, acquired 760,190 Solana tokens as part of its treasury strategy, the company announced today.

The neurotechnology and medical device firm recently raised over $500 million in funding partnerships to establish a Solana-focused treasury.

Corporate treasury adoption of crypto assets has surged in recent years, with companies like Strategy holding billions in Bitcoin. Helius’ move reflects a similar strategy for Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin.

Solana’s ecosystem has grown rapidly, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second on average and hosting popular decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain’s native token SOL is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within its ecosystem.

The acquisition builds on trends where firms diversify reserves amid volatile fiat currencies and inflation concerns, with Helius positioning itself among the first major publicly traded companies to focus specifically on Solana treasury holdings.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/heliushsdt-acquires-solana-corporate-treasury-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0.1138-10.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share
Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

PANews reported on September 22 that according to market news, Aster documents have been updated, stating that holders of ASTER tokens will enjoy a 5% fee discount on perpetual contract transactions.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-10.35%
Aster
ASTER$1.4253+4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale