Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy

Key Takeaways

Helius, a NASDAQ-listed company (HSDT), acquired 760,190 Solana (SOL) tokens for its treasury reserves.

The firm recently raised over $500 million in funding for a treasury focused on Solana.

Helius, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker HSDT, acquired 760,190 Solana tokens as part of its treasury strategy, the company announced today.

The neurotechnology and medical device firm recently raised over $500 million in funding partnerships to establish a Solana-focused treasury.

Corporate treasury adoption of crypto assets has surged in recent years, with companies like Strategy holding billions in Bitcoin. Helius’ move reflects a similar strategy for Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin.

Solana’s ecosystem has grown rapidly, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second on average and hosting popular decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain’s native token SOL is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within its ecosystem.

The acquisition builds on trends where firms diversify reserves amid volatile fiat currencies and inflation concerns, with Helius positioning itself among the first major publicly traded companies to focus specifically on Solana treasury holdings.