Helius invests $175.6 million in Solana: the $500 million plan kicks off

Helius Medical Technologies (ticker HSDT) has initiated a treasury strategy in Solana with an initial purchase of 760,190 SOL at an average cost of $231 per token, for a historical expenditure of approximately $175.6 million. The initiative constitutes the first step of a SOL treasury plan aimed at reaching a total investment of $500 million, supported by investors such as Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, in a logic of progressive allocation.

According to the data collected by our digital markets analysis team, the initial purchase of approximately 175.6 million dollars corresponds to about 35.1% of the overall 500 million dollar plan. Industry analysts who follow corporate treasuries in digital assets note that an accumulation strategy in tranches over 12–24 months tends to mitigate market risk compared to a one-off purchase. In operational audits conducted on similar cases, we have found that institutional custody protocols and external audits are crucial for containing operational and compliance risks.

What’s New

Initial Purchase : 760.190 SOL

: 760.190 SOL Average cost : $231 per SOL

: $231 per SOL Outlay at historical cost: approximately 175.6 million dollars (760,190 x $231)

at historical cost: approximately 175.6 million dollars (760,190 x $231) Remaining capital allocated: the rest of the plan up to a total of 500 million dollars

Arithmetic note: some initial estimates indicated a value around 167 million dollars, calculated based on the current market value. In fact, if the current price of SOL were slightly below $231, the market value of the position could hover around 167 million dollars. That said, the market value will continue to fluctuate depending on the price movements of SOL.

Why Solana is included in the treasury

Helius aims to build a balanced and scalable position over the next 12–24 months, combining a progressive accumulation strategy with prudent risk limits. In this context, the company plans to integrate staking opportunities and DeFi tools to increase returns, while maintaining a conservative risk setting.

Particular attention will be paid to secure custody and strict internal governance, in order to reduce operational risks and ensure transparency in the implementation of the strategy, which will remain gradual and dependent on market conditions.

Impact on HSDT and Market Context

After the announcement of the fundraising and token purchase, the HSDT stock experienced a strong rally. According to The Block, the shares fluctuated with a pre-market increase of 250% followed by a 14% decline, demonstrating the high volatility that often accompanies news of corporate involvement in crypto assets. Compared to other operators who have invested in Solana, Helius presents itself as a new entrant with interesting growth margins in an increasingly structured corporate market—where some institutional portfolios on SOL have exceeded the billion-dollar threshold.

How the accumulation will be structured

Phases : significant initial entry, followed by further purchases in tranches in response to any market weaknesses or upon reaching price/liquidity targets.

: significant initial entry, followed by further purchases in tranches in response to any market weaknesses or upon reaching price/liquidity targets. Horizon : 12–24 months, with constant monitoring of market conditions and associated risks.

: 12–24 months, with constant monitoring of market conditions and associated risks. Yield : evaluation of the opportunities offered by native staking and DeFi applications, always within a conservative risk policy.

: evaluation of the opportunities offered by native staking and DeFi applications, always within a conservative risk policy. Controls: implementation of institutional custody protocols, access segregation, and security audits.

Risks and Open Issues

Price : the intrinsic volatility of SOL affects the mark-to-market of the position and the accounting profits.

: the intrinsic volatility of SOL affects the mark-to-market of the position and the accounting profits. Regulation : the regulatory framework is evolving, with potential impacts on reporting and tax treatment (situation under discussion – Nasdaq).

: the regulatory framework is evolving, with potential impacts on reporting and tax treatment (situation under discussion – Nasdaq). Operational : risks related to custody, key management, and potential cyber attacks.

: risks related to custody, key management, and potential cyber attacks. Liquidity: the need to carefully manage the timing of purchases, especially under market stress conditions.

Mini-FAQ for CFO and Treasury

Mandate Definition : specify objectives, risk limits, and performance metrics.

: specify objectives, risk limits, and performance metrics. Custody policies : set cold/hot balances, multisig systems, and collaboration with regulated providers.

: set cold/hot balances, multisig systems, and collaboration with regulated providers. Implementation: purchase plan in tranches (DCA), careful liquidity management, and compliance checks.

Comparison and Insights

To delve deeper into the context, it is recommended to consult the regulatory guidelines for crypto treasuries and the best practices related to custody on Solana for businesses. Indeed, a comparison with other corporate treasury models in digital assets clearly highlights the pros and cons of a multi-asset approach (in-depth analysis).

What to Watch in the Coming Months