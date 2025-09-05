Hemi Network Partners with Owlto Finance for Cross-Rollup Bridge, Connecting Bitcoin DeFi with Various L2 Networks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 20:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,062.47+2.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21618+2.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001607+1.77%
Hemi
HEMI$0.03529+3.33%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4085+1.18%
DeFi Main

Hemi Network, a Bitcoin Layer-2 network, today announced a strategic collaboration with Owlto Finance, a decentralized cross-rollup bridge designed for Layer-2 solutions. This partnership is a mutual relationship as it aims to benefit the strength of these two companies. For Hemi Network, this alliance marks an important move that enables it to expand its transaction services and interoperability capability within the broader on-chain Layer-2 ecosystem. For Owlto Finance, it leverages this partnership to widen its network growth and user adoption.

Hemi Network is a Layer-2 network aiming to unlock the value of Bitcoin for DeFi applications. On the other hand, Olwto Finance is a decentralized cross-rollup bridge with specialized expertise in facilitating the transfer of assets between different Layer-2 networks. It runs a cross-rollup bridge, which is recognised for its safety, speed, cost-efficiency, and user-friendly interface. By simplifying trade (transaction) processes across various L2 solutions, Owlto plays an essential role in making DeFi transactions more effective and accessible. 

Hemi Integrates Owlto’s Cross-Rollup Bridge

The core of this partnership is the integration of Owlto’s cross-chain infrastructure into Hemi’s Bitcoin DeFi network. Hemi’s adoption of Owlto’s cross-chain architecture enables assets to exist natively across several blockchains. With this incorporation, Owlto’s technology allows Hemi’s broad range of BTC-native assets and encrypted applications to circulate safely, quickly, and cost-efficiently between the Hemi blockchain and interoperable Layer-2 networks, helping its Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem develop rapidly.

Hemi selected Owlto Finance because Owlto’s interoperability protocol is widely recognized for its success and effectiveness. Owlto’s cross-rollup bridge is renowned for its rapid-processing speed, advanced security, cost-friendliness, and user-friendly interface features.

Also, as highlighted above, this integration is crucial for Owlto as it uses it to widen its presence in the decentralized environment and reach a broader global Web3 audience.

Hemi Leverages Owlto’s Bridge to Unlock Liquidity, Expand BTC’s Utility

As the DeFi landscape continues to advance, the collaboration between Hemi Network and Owlto Finance sets the foundation for a more interlinked, responsive ecosystem that enables safe, trustless asset transfers between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other chains. By infusing their unique tech capabilities, the two companies are laying the groundwork for a more efficient and enriching DeFi.

Bitcoin has long been considered a store of value rather than a versatile token for DeFi. However, with the partnerships made by players like Hemi and Owlto, BTC holders can now effectively participate in decentralized finance ecosystems across numerous chains. Hemi uses a cross-chain bridge powered by Owlto to unlock liquidity and broaden Bitcoin’s application beyond ordinary transactions and as a store of value.

This cross-chain functionality is important for the growth of DeFi as it allows tokens like Bitcoin, which runs in its own mainnet, to participate in DeFi utilities on other chains like  BNB, Tron, and many others, unleashing new opportunities for yield generation, borrowing, lending, etc.

Without such a bridge, BTC remains locked out of advancement. Owlto’s cross-chain bridge connects Hemi with other blockchain networks, allowing funds to move seamlessly and paving the way for a new phase in DeFi where BTC is no longer a passive token but a proactive participant.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual