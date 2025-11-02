The post Hercle raises $60m, MegaETH bags $50m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects. Summary Hercle led weekly funding with $60M, followed by MegaETH’s $49.95M sale. Total crypto funding hit $169.73M across 13 projects this week. Bron, ZAR, and Standard Economics also secured multi-million dollar rounds. As per the latest data, Hercle’s $60 million raise led this funding period. Here’s a breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity as per Crypto Fundraising data. Hercle Raised $60 million in an unknown round Hercle is an institutional-grade infrastructure platform Backed by F-Prime Capital Partners, Falcon Ventures, and Original Capital We’ve raised $60M to build the institutional-grade infrastructure powering the future of global money movement. Hercle enables institutions to move capital across digital assets, stablecoins, and fiat — near-instantly and at scale. This funding accelerates our mission to end… pic.twitter.com/XELRNKigwf — Hercle (@herclegroup) October 29, 2025 MegaLabs (MegaETH) MegaETH secured $49.95 million through public sale Fully diluted valuation of $999 million MegaLabs is the developer of MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain platform Bron Raised $15 million in an unknown round Investors include GSR, LocalGlobe, and Fasanara Capital Bron Labs is a self-custody platform ZAR ZAR gathered $12.9 million in an unknown round Backed by AI6Z, Dragonfly, and VanEck ZAR raised $20.4 million so far’ Projects Under $10 Million Standard Economics, $9 million in a Seed round Accountable, $7.5 million in an Unknown round Momentum (MSafe), $4.5 million in a Public sale DeepSafe, $3 million in a Seed round Pieverse, $3 million in a Seed round Semantic Layer, $2 million in a Series A round Marina Protocol, $1.68 million in an Unknown round with $40 million fully diluted valuation Paystream, $750,000 in a Public sale with $1.86 million fully diluted valuation Aria Protocol, $500,000 in an Unknown round Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-hercle-raises-60m-megaeth-bags-50m/The post Hercle raises $60m, MegaETH bags $50m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects. Summary Hercle led weekly funding with $60M, followed by MegaETH’s $49.95M sale. Total crypto funding hit $169.73M across 13 projects this week. Bron, ZAR, and Standard Economics also secured multi-million dollar rounds. As per the latest data, Hercle’s $60 million raise led this funding period. Here’s a breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity as per Crypto Fundraising data. Hercle Raised $60 million in an unknown round Hercle is an institutional-grade infrastructure platform Backed by F-Prime Capital Partners, Falcon Ventures, and Original Capital We’ve raised $60M to build the institutional-grade infrastructure powering the future of global money movement. Hercle enables institutions to move capital across digital assets, stablecoins, and fiat — near-instantly and at scale. This funding accelerates our mission to end… pic.twitter.com/XELRNKigwf — Hercle (@herclegroup) October 29, 2025 MegaLabs (MegaETH) MegaETH secured $49.95 million through public sale Fully diluted valuation of $999 million MegaLabs is the developer of MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain platform Bron Raised $15 million in an unknown round Investors include GSR, LocalGlobe, and Fasanara Capital Bron Labs is a self-custody platform ZAR ZAR gathered $12.9 million in an unknown round Backed by AI6Z, Dragonfly, and VanEck ZAR raised $20.4 million so far’ Projects Under $10 Million Standard Economics, $9 million in a Seed round Accountable, $7.5 million in an Unknown round Momentum (MSafe), $4.5 million in a Public sale DeepSafe, $3 million in a Seed round Pieverse, $3 million in a Seed round Semantic Layer, $2 million in a Series A round Marina Protocol, $1.68 million in an Unknown round with $40 million fully diluted valuation Paystream, $750,000 in a Public sale with $1.86 million fully diluted valuation Aria Protocol, $500,000 in an Unknown round Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-hercle-raises-60m-megaeth-bags-50m/
Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-hercle-raises-60m-megaeth-bags-50m/
