Hercle raises $60m, MegaETH bags $50m

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 02:34
The week of October 26 to November 1, generated $169.73 million in crypto funding across 13 projects.

Summary

  • Hercle led weekly funding with $60M, followed by MegaETH’s $49.95M sale.
  • Total crypto funding hit $169.73M across 13 projects this week.
  • Bron, ZAR, and Standard Economics also secured multi-million dollar rounds.

As per the latest data, Hercle’s $60 million raise led this funding period. Here’s a breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity as per Crypto Fundraising data.

Hercle

  • Raised $60 million in an unknown round
  • Hercle is an institutional-grade infrastructure platform
  • Backed by F-Prime Capital Partners, Falcon Ventures, and Original Capital

MegaLabs (MegaETH)

  • MegaETH secured $49.95 million through public sale
  • Fully diluted valuation of $999 million
  • MegaLabs is the developer of MegaETH, an Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain platform

Bron

  • Raised $15 million in an unknown round
  • Investors include GSR, LocalGlobe, and Fasanara Capital
  • Bron Labs is a self-custody platform

ZAR

  • ZAR gathered $12.9 million in an unknown round
  • Backed by AI6Z, Dragonfly, and VanEck
  • ZAR raised $20.4 million so far’

Projects Under $10 Million

  • Standard Economics, $9 million in a Seed round
  • Accountable, $7.5 million in an Unknown round
  • Momentum (MSafe), $4.5 million in a Public sale
  • DeepSafe, $3 million in a Seed round
  • Pieverse, $3 million in a Seed round
  • Semantic Layer, $2 million in a Series A round
  • Marina Protocol, $1.68 million in an Unknown round with $40 million fully diluted valuation
  • Paystream, $750,000 in a Public sale with $1.86 million fully diluted valuation
  • Aria Protocol, $500,000 in an Unknown round

Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-hercle-raises-60m-megaeth-bags-50m/

