Here Are the 20 Most Popular Crypto Networks Right Now

Fresh data on blockchain activity highlights which projects are attracting the most users, and the results show a mix of dominant layer-1 networks, emerging layer-2s, and fast-growing DeFi platforms.
At the top of the list sits BNB Chain, boasting 15.9 million active wallets in the past week, up nearly 9%. NEAR Protocol followed closely with 14.7 million, though activity slipped slightly. Solana secured third place at 12.8 million, despite an 11% decline.
Other major players included Tron with six million, Coinbase’s Base at 5.5 million, and opBNB with 5.1 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum trailed at 2.7 million and 2.6 million users respectively, underscoring how much growth newer chains are seeing in everyday usage.
Standout Growth
The week’s most dramatic gains came from pump.fun, a memecoin-focused platform that saw its user base jump 78% to 543,900 wallets, and Meteora, a DeFi project on Solana, which spiked 71% to nearly 800,000. Aptos also posted strong momentum with a 25% increase to 3.8 million active wallets.
Meanwhile, some well-known DeFi protocols saw declines. Uniswap dropped nearly 29% to three million active wallets, while Raydium lost more than half its users compared to the prior period.
Why It Matters
The data shows that activity is broadening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with BNB Chain and NEAR building massive retail bases and smaller projects like pump.fun tapping into viral growth. While market caps often drive headlines, active usage provides a clearer picture of which ecosystems are truly engaging communities week-to-week.
The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Related stories
Next article
Source: https://coindoo.com/here-are-the-20-most-popular-crypto-networks-right-now/