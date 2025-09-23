The post Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ One-Hit Wonders Night Songs And Dances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Following the impressive Dancing With the Stars premiere, the competition is kicking off its first themed week on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Here’s everything to know about the episode, from the theme to the songs and dances the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform. Last week, judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded scores ranging from four to eight. Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the show while recovering from an undisclosed illness, but she’s expected to return for Tuesday’s show. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” the longtime judge wrote on Instagram last week. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson, as well as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, tied for the highest score of the night, earning 15 points out of 20. Meanwhile, singer Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 9 points out of 20. No contestants were eliminated during the Season 34 premiere (check out the full recap here for performances, scores, judges’ commentary, the leaderboard and more). However, co-host Julianne Hough revealed that two couples will be sent home in a double elimination on Tuesday, Sept. 23. If you want your favorites to advance in the competition, make sure you know how to vote and how many… The post Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ One-Hit Wonders Night Songs And Dances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Following the impressive Dancing With the Stars premiere, the competition is kicking off its first themed week on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Here’s everything to know about the episode, from the theme to the songs and dances the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform. Last week, judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded scores ranging from four to eight. Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the show while recovering from an undisclosed illness, but she’s expected to return for Tuesday’s show. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” the longtime judge wrote on Instagram last week. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson, as well as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, tied for the highest score of the night, earning 15 points out of 20. Meanwhile, singer Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 9 points out of 20. No contestants were eliminated during the Season 34 premiere (check out the full recap here for performances, scores, judges’ commentary, the leaderboard and more). However, co-host Julianne Hough revealed that two couples will be sent home in a double elimination on Tuesday, Sept. 23. If you want your favorites to advance in the competition, make sure you know how to vote and how many…

Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ One-Hit Wonders Night Songs And Dances

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:09
DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

Following the impressive Dancing With the Stars premiere, the competition is kicking off its first themed week on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Here’s everything to know about the episode, from the theme to the songs and dances the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform.

Last week, judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded scores ranging from four to eight. Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the show while recovering from an undisclosed illness, but she’s expected to return for Tuesday’s show. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” the longtime judge wrote on Instagram last week.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson, as well as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, tied for the highest score of the night, earning 15 points out of 20. Meanwhile, singer Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 9 points out of 20.

No contestants were eliminated during the Season 34 premiere (check out the full recap here for performances, scores, judges’ commentary, the leaderboard and more). However, co-host Julianne Hough revealed that two couples will be sent home in a double elimination on Tuesday, Sept. 23. If you want your favorites to advance in the competition, make sure you know how to vote and how many votes you can cast for each pair.

When Is Dancing With The Stars On This Week?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JULIANNE HOUGH, DANIELLE FISHEL, PASHA PASHKOV (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

The next episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will air on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are available to stream on ABC.com and Hulu the day after they air.

What Is The Theme For Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Week 2?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI, JULIANNE HOUGH (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

The first official theme of DWTS Season 34 is One-Hit Wonders Night. The couples will be dancing to songs from artists who are best-known for “one unforgettable hit,” according to ABC.

The night will begin with a throwback opening number to “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, choreographed by Emma Slater.

There will also be performances by the all-new troupe to “I Like To Move It” by Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad Stuntman and “Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” by Modjo.

What Are The Dancing With the Stars Songs And Dances For One-Hit Wonders Night?

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere” (3401) – “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JORDAN CHILES, EZRA SOSA (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Disney via Getty Images

Read on for the complete list of songs and dances the cast is slated to perform during One-Hit Wonders Night.

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik will perform a Quickstep to “Take On Me” by a-ha.
  • Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway.
  • Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Jive to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello.
  • NBA All-Star Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison.
  • Social media personality Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.
  • Reality TV star Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Samba to “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los del Río.
  • Actor and musician Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Cha Cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot.
  • Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Cha Cha to “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona.
  • Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil.
  • Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Cha Cha to “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65.
  • Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson will perform a Tango to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior.
  • Former Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “Lovefool” by The Cardigans.
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry.
  • Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/22/here-are-the-dancing-with-the-stars-one-hit-wonders-night-songs-and-dances/

