Here are the millions Larry Ellison will earn in Oracle dividends on October 23

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:16
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison is set to collect a dividend of about $579 million on October 23.

Indeed, this payment reflects both his vast ownership stake and the software giant’s surge during the AI boom.

Notably, Ellison holds 1.16 billion Oracle shares, worth roughly $328 billion at the last close of $283.47. His stake has more than tripled in value since early 2023, when it was worth about $98 billion, as investors poured into stocks tied to artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

Oracle pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 a share, giving Ellison more than $2.3 billion annually in passive income. That payout alone eclipses the yearly revenue of many publicly traded companies.

Oracle stock price and dividend schedule. Source: Dividend.com

Oracle stock fundamentals 

The dividend comes as Oracle steps up its bet on cloud computing and AI, securing multibillion-dollar contracts while building new infrastructure to support AI workloads. The company has also announced a leadership shift, with Safra Catz stepping down as CEO in favor of co-CEOs Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia, a move welcomed by investors. 

At the same time, Oracle is also vying for a pivotal role in the restructuring of TikTok’s U.S. operations, with reports suggesting it could oversee the app’s American data infrastructure. 

Such a deal would place Oracle at the center of the data sovereignty debate while broadening its exposure to consumer-facing data services.

Meanwhile, the company’s Stargate project aims to build secure, high-performance infrastructure for next-generation AI applications. Analysts see the initiative as critical to Oracle’s effort to compete with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the rapidly expanding AI market.

