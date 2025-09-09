Here Are The Most Shocking Alleged New Revelations

Topline

The House Oversight Committee on Monday night publicly released records shared by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in response to a subpoena—including a redacted copy of his 50th birthday book with a lewd drawing and birthday message purportedly signed by President Donald Trump—and several other documents with new alleged revelations.

A screenshot of a page from the Epstein Birthday book released by the House Oversight Committee, which shows a note allegedly signed by President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee

Key Facts

A document with scans of Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, released by the committee, is 238 pages long and includes a copy of a message allegedly signed by President Donald Trump, along with a lewd drawing on page 165.

The page showing Trump’s purported signature, which the president has previously called fake, and drawing was first shared on social media by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

Page 126 of the birthday book features a handwritten note allegedly signed by former President Bill Clinton, which appears to compliment Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and “drive to make a difference.”

Trump is mentioned again on Page 156 of the birthday book document in a photo and a handwritten caption with a crude joke allegedly penned by Joel Pashcow, who the Wall Street Journal reports is a long-time Mar-a-Lago member.

The photo shows a mock oversized $22,500 check that has been made to appear as if Trump were paying Epstein, followed by a caption which says: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted woman’s name] to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The woman’s name and image have been redacted from the House document, and according to the New York Times, Epstein’s estate lawyers told the committee that the redactions were done to protect the identities of minors and women who may be potential victims of the convicted sex offender.

What Has The House Oversight Committee Said?

A set of four documents was released by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Monday night, a few hours after Democrats on the committee shared the alleged Trump birthday note. While releasing the documents, the committee’s chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said: “It’s appalling Democrats on the Oversight Committee are cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate today…President Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing and Democrats are ignoring the new information the Committee received today.” He added that the committee will pursue additional Epstein bank records based on the information it has received.

This is a developing story.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/09/trumps-lewd-drawing-and-a-depreciation-check-the-most-shocking-alleged-new-epstein-file-revelations/

