Vitalik Buterin is raising the alarm about the risk of quantum computing to Bitcoin and other blockchains. He says there is a 20% chance in 2030 that quantum machines could break Bitcoin’s encryption, with the risk climbing higher in 2040. He is calling for preparation through quantum-resistant cryptography.

For Bitcoin and Ethereum, this warning underlines the need for urgent planning. Investors are asking what crypto to buy now as the market searches for assets that can withstand future shocks. Among them, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is standing out.

Bitcoin & Ethereum Face Quantum Uncertainty

Bitcoin has been operating securely under its ECDSA system. Yet Vitalik Buterin has warned that a powerful quantum computer could calculate private keys from public keys, enabling theft or transaction manipulation.

Even if the risk is not immediate, the idea of such disruption is forcing attention toward resilience. Moreover, the wider crypto market is reflecting on whether Bitcoin is still the best crypto to buy now when future security remains in question.

On the other hand, Ethereum developers have been preparing for the challenge. Buterin has been urging quantum-safe cryptography through options like lattice-based systems and hash-based signatures.

Ethereum’s proactive stance signals its intent to keep its network secure.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Traction

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is at the presale phase that occupies the sixth of eleven stages of progression and its tokens are currently valued at $0.035. The project initially opened with a minimum price of $0.01; it has marked by 250 percent, and the trading price is currently exceeded 3.5 times higher.

The presale drawn 15,880 holders. Phase six is set to occur in a timely manner, and that Phase seven will increase the price to $0.04. Furthermore, the amount of investor commitments has gone past $15.22 million.

The launch price will be fixed at $0.06, which implies that existing purchasers would have gains of 300 percent to 500 percent post-launch. Furthermore, early participants are securing tokens while the discounted supply is still available.

Utility Driving Long-Term Value

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a two-way lending system that combines peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending. This design is enabling lenders and borrowers to interact directly, avoiding middlemen.

Over-collateralised loans are expected to keep the system stable while Layer-2 integration reduces gas fees and increases transaction speed. In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing an overcollateralized stablecoin, minted only during loans and burned on repayment, supporting price stability.

This utility is attracting investors who are looking for the best crypto to invest in during uncertain times.

Security And Community Trust

A CertiK audit of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) with the established score of 95.00 and no critical vulnerabilities spotted has already been fully passed. It includes a live bug bounty program, which over buy with CertiK which compensates critical, major, minor and low-level findings with a bug bounty totaling $50,000.

In parallel, a new dashboard has launched featuring a leaderboard for the top 50 holders, who will receive bonus tokens for maintaining their positions. These moves are strengthening confidence in the project.

Why Mutuum Finance Stands Out

Quantum computing may challenge older blockchains, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already securing its place in tomorrow’s market. Preparation is happening through strong tokenomics, proven security, and community incentives.

Investors searching for the crypto to buy now in light of Vitalik Buterin’s warning can consider Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a forward-looking choice built for resilience.

