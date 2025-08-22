Here’s How $500 Monthly in XRP Could Grow If Price Rises 15% Per Year Until 2045

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/22 00:33
How much would you have if you employed a DCA strategy that invests $500 monthly into XRP until 2045 while the price grows 15% each year? The prospect of getting wealthy enough with XRP for retirement has been a recurring theme over the years, especially considering XRP's impressive price performance since its market debut over a decade ago. Notably, some, like market commentator Moon Lambo, have also confirmed making modest gains, such as a 14x ROI on their holdings. The Concept of DCAing into XRP In March, Edoardo Farina, founder of Alpha Lions Academy, revealed that he secured wealth over half a decade by employing a Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) investment strategy with XRP. For the uninitiated, this strategy involves committing a particular amount into an asset over a particular period regardless of the price action. This is the same investment approach MicroStrategy (now Strategy) has employed since 2020. Today, they have bought 628,946 BTC over five years for $33.139 billion. With their BTC stash now worth $72.625 billion, Strategy has secured about $39.5 billion in profit. However, The Crypto Basic confirmed that this would have been much more if they had invested in XRP instead. Notably, XRP's consistent price struggles around $0.5 for years made it an attractive option for such periodic purchases, especially considering it now trades below $3. While some investors might feel like they have missed the boat, market commentators believe XRP still has room for growth. As a result, the opportunity for DCA remains open. For instance, earlier this month, finance expert Coach JV suggested that investors DCA into XRP or Bitcoin for the next ten years to secure wealth despite XRP trading below $3. He insisted that market participants do this instead of casually scrolling through social media and purchasing luxury on a whim. How Much Would You Have if You Invested $500 Monthly Until 2045? Amid this discussion, we recently assessed how much an investor would end up with if they committed a particular amount, say $500, into XRP every month while XRP grows at a rate of 15% every year.  With XRP trading for $2.92 at press time, a consistent 15% annual increase would push its price to around $50.74 by August 2045, exactly 240 months later or in 20 years. Meanwhile, investing $500 monthly consistently within this period would lead to a total investment commitment of $120,000.  Notably, if the investment began next month, that is September, with XRP having already  the first $500 commitment, it would procure 159.3 XRP tokens. However, as the XRP price continues to increase, the investor would secure fewer tokens for the same $500. Specifically, next September in 2026, XRP would be trading for $3.61, and the investor would have amassed 2,013 XRP tokens with $6,500 total invested. By December 2040, the total invested would have increased to $92,500, the XRP price would be worth $29.7, with 17,978 XRP procured. Interestingly, at the end, in August 2045, total investment would sit at $120,000. Meanwhile, XRP price would hold around $50.74, and the investor would have secured 19,360 XRP. Considering the $50.74 final price, the final holding would be worth $982,163, yielding a return of over $862,000.  However, it is important to note that this does not represent an invitation to invest in XRP, as such returns are not a guarantee. Notably, it is highly unlikely that XRP would secure a consistent 15% annual increase over twenty years.

