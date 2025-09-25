Here’s how ASTER whales are turning panic into profits!

Key Takeaways

Why is ASTER trending so hard?

Strong FOMO, tight supply, rising HODLer count, and perp flow are driving short-term momentum.

Any long-term risks?

ASTER’s high whale concentration could trigger rapid price swings. Therefore, positions need constant monitoring.

A week in, Aster [ASTER] is flexing hard.

The DEX token is dominating the gainers’ board across all timeframes. On the 24H chart, it’s +30% up, but since launch? A staggering +2,587%. The bigger takeaway? This strength is showing up on-chain too.

HODLer count, for instance, has jumped 7.3% to 61,450, showing fresh capital is sticking despite early manipulation fears. In short, ASTER’s hype has morphed into a tight, strategically engineered supply squeeze.

The result? The coin has flipped its $2 resistance into a springboard.

What’s more, on the derivatives side, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) has surged past $1.25 billion, with Hyperliquid [HYPE] owning $617 million. Technically, that’s nearly 50% of ASTER’s perp flow happening on HYPE.

Why does this matter? It shows where the real liquidity is concentrated, highlighting where short-term swings are likely to come from. Notably, this is exactly where ASTER’s supply squeeze narrative comes into play.

ASTER whales playing the textbook ‘buy the fear’ game

ASTER whales are flipping FUD into FOMO.

After news that 96% of ASTER’s supply is concentrated in six whale wallets, the market reacted with a nearly 16% pullback from its $2 peak, liquidating massive perp positions.

But the tape shows smart money scooping the dip. Lookonchain flagged a fresh whale loading 6.72 million ASTER at a cost basis of $2.08.

Less than 24 hours later, the bag is already showing $1.09 million in unrealized gains.

In fact, out of the 11 big moves tracked, four were ASTER buys.

That backs AMBCrypto’s call: Whales are scooping the top and keeping FOMO alive (backed by tight, engineered supply shock, HODLer spikes and perp OI flow). Short-term, it’s a clean entry if the trend sticks.

Long-term risk? With whales stacked and supply ultra-tight, a single dump could cascade into a million, or even billion-dollar moves, spiking liquidations and price swings. So positions need careful monitoring.