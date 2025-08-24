Here’s How Blockchain Will Take Over the IPO Market in 5 Simple Steps

A new 5-phase roadmap outlines the path from meme coins to fully tokenized, 24/7 stock markets

The market is currently in phase two, with corporations piloting tokenized financial products

The next major step, phase three, requires a clear legal and regulatory framework from lawmakers

Blockchain advocate MartyParty has outlined a new five-phase roadmap detailing how blockchain-based IPOs could eventually replace traditional stock offerings. The framework shows a step-by-step path from early crypto experiments to a fully tokenized, 24/7 financial market.

According to the roadmap, the market is already advancing through early milestones, with corporate experimentation paving the way for broader regulatory approval.

Phase 1: Building the Foundations

The journey began with experimentation. For the past several years, developers ha…

