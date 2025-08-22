Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, & 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 12:15
B
B$0.55379-0.69%
Threshold
T$0.01598-1.11%
U
U$0.0139-13.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05159-0.67%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002104-0.04%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003459-1.39%
Constellation
DAG$0.03694-4.39%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%

In a market crowded with claims of faster and more secure networks, only a few projects manage to deliver real architecture combined with measurable progress. BlockDAG is doing just that. With $377 million raised in its presale, now in Batch 29 at $0.0276, it has already captured attention across the crypto sector. The question many are asking is simple: what makes BlockDAG different, and why are analysts, miners, and adopters aligning with it?


This article unpacks BlockDAG’s core technology, its distinction from traditional blockchains, and why its hybrid design, presale strength, and growing ecosystem signal long-term potential.


Rethinking Blockchain Architecture

At its foundation, BlockDAG is more than a cryptocurrency; it is a redesigned blockchain model. Traditional networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum work sequentially, where each block must be added in order. This approach limits processing capacity, creates congestion, and increases fees during heavy usage.


BlockDAG replaces this linear method by incorporating a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG). This structure enables multiple blocks to be created and confirmed at once. Instead of waiting in line, transactions run in parallel, improving throughput without compromising decentralization or security.


Biggest presale in 7 years $370m+Raised


With this model, BlockDAG can handle 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, depending on activity, making it suitable for payment systems, DeFi, and IoT integrations.


A Hybrid Consensus That Enhances Strength

What sets BlockDAG apart is its hybrid mechanism. While many projects move away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), BlockDAG adapts it to complement its DAG-based system. The result is stronger security, decentralized validation, and better efficiency while preserving PoW’s resilience.


This model also solves the double-spending issue found in some DAG-only systems. By combining PoW with DAG, BlockDAG ensures transparent mining, reliable verification, and scalable operations.


It also introduces dual mining paths. Through the BlockDAG X Series Miners and the X1 App, users can mine BDAG from hardware devices or directly from smartphones, creating broader accessibility.


User-Friendly Mining Through Hardware and Mobile

BlockDAG is designed for more than developers. Its X Series Miners, including X1, X10, X30, and X100, provide simple plug-and-play devices that generate daily BDAG earnings, in some cases more than 200 BDAG per day.


For those without hardware access, the X1 Mobile App has become the bridge to participation. With over 2.5 million users worldwide, it allows smartphone mining, offers built-in dashboards for earnings, and provides presale updates. This is all achieved without costly energy demands or specialized equipment.


BlockDAG


By combining hardware with mobile solutions, BlockDAG expands its reach globally, including regions where mining infrastructure is limited. This strategy ensures millions are already part of the network ahead of exchange listings.


A Presale That Outshines Industry Records

Raising $377 million places BlockDAG above major historic presales, surpassing Filecoin at $233M, Tezos at $232M, Polkadot at $145M, and Cardano at $62M. This level of support highlights the conviction surrounding its vision.


Much of this success comes from a gamified presale structure. Features like Buyer Battles, which reward daily top buyers with bonus BDAG, and batch-based pricing drive urgency and engagement.


The Referral Program also strengthens growth. Referrers receive 25 percent commissions, while invitees earn 5 percent bonuses. This approach builds community through organic participation rather than reliance on traditional advertising.


we are more than a project .we are pioneers of a new decentralized era


Transparency is another defining trait. Dashboard V4 provides real-time presale data, referral statistics, ROI estimates, and even an exchange simulator for post-launch trading. It also integrates a network explorer and a referral leaderboard, reinforcing trust and visibility.


Looking Ahead, BlockDAG’s Next Milestones

With 20 confirmed exchange listings, including major U.S. platforms, BlockDAG is preparing for global rollout. As the presale aims for its $600M target, analysts forecast valuations between $1 and $20 by 2027, depending on adoption and listing performance.


Beyond listings, BlockDAG is launching its on-chain Academy to provide blockchain education and certifications, while further expanding its explorer and mining rewards system. These updates strengthen its position as a user-focused, scalable platform.


Wrapping Up

BlockDAG is more than another presale. It represents a full ecosystem built on improved architecture, accessible mining, and transparent engagement. With $377 million raised, it has already proven its credibility and established one of the most successful presales in history.


For developers, miners, and new adopters alike, BlockDAG offers a clear opportunity to join a project that is already moving from concept to reality. With momentum building, the time to understand BlockDAG is now, before its value climbs far beyond current levels.


to experience blockdag


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post Here’s How BlockDAG’s DAG Architecture, PoW Consensus, & 2.5M Mobile Miners Fueled $377M Presale appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram &nbsp; In 2018 voorspelde Harvard professor en voormalig IMF hoofdeconoom Kenneth Rogoff dat Bitcoin binnen tien jaar eerder richting $100 zou gaan dan ooit de grens van $100.000 te doorbreken. Zeven jaar later moet hij die woorden inslikken: de Bitcoin koers is daar inmiddels al ruim bovenuit gestegen. Een inschattingsfout Rogoff blikte deze week terug op zijn eerdere uitspraken en gaf toe dat hij de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin zwaar heeft onderschat. Volgens hem was hij “te optimistisch dat de VS op korte termijn redelijke regelgeving zou invoeren” en ging hij ervan uit dat streng beleid Bitcoin zou inperken. In werkelijkheid gebeurde het tegenovergestelde. Bitcoin vond wereldwijd een stevige plek in zowel de legitieme economie als de schimmige randen ervan. Rogoff erkent dat hij de rol van BTC in de naar schatting $20 biljoen grote ondergrondse wereldeconomie te laag had ingeschat.&nbsp; “Die vraag legt een prijsbodem onder Bitcoin.” Regulering en belangenverstrengeling Rogoff is in zijn reflectie ook kritisch richting toezichthouders. Hij wijst op een “obvious conflict of interest”: regelgevers die zelf honderden miljoenen of zelfs miljarden aan crypto bezitten, terwijl ze tegelijkertijd verantwoordelijk zijn voor beleid. Dit gebrek aan onafhankelijkheid zou volgens hem hebben bijgedragen aan het feit dat Bitcoin de ruimte kreeg om harder te groeien dan hij had verwacht. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… <a class="more-link" href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Continue reading <span class="screen-reader-text">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</span></a> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Van $10.000 naar $113.000 Toen Rogoff zijn voorspelling deed in maart 2018, stond de prijs van Bitcoin nog onder de $10.000. Inmiddels is de koers meer dan tien keer zo hoog. In zijn nieuwe boek Our Dollar, Your Problem bespreekt hij hoe Bitcoin niet alleen een speculatief actief is, maar ook functioneert als alternatief transactiemiddel buiten het officiële financiële systeem. NEW on #Capitalisnt: @Harvard professor @krogoff joins @zingales and @bethanymac12 to discuss his new book “Our Dollar, Your Problem” (@yalepress) and why the dollar’s shifting dominance matters not only for the US, but for the rest of the world’s payment network. Listen now:… pic.twitter.com/dFF5SGGkZQ — Stigler Center (@StiglerCenter) July 24, 2025 Betekenis voor de toekomst De erkenning van een gerenommeerde econoom als Rogoff laat zien hoe groot de kloof is tussen de verwachtingen van traditionele financiële experts en de realiteit van Bitcoin’s adoptie. Zijn eerdere scepsis sluit aan bij een lange lijst van economen en beleidsmakers die Bitcoin door de jaren heen “een bubbel” of “waardeloos” noemden. Dat hij nu toegeeft ernaast te hebben gezeten, geeft de voortdurende discussie over Bitcoin als serieuze assetklasse extra gewicht. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. <p>Het bericht <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/nieuws/harvard-econoom-ik-had-het-compleet-mis-over-bitcoin">Harvard econoom: ‘Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin’</a> is geschreven door <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl/author/gijs-smit">Gijs Smit</a> en verscheen als eerst op <a href="https://bitcoinmagazine.nl">Bitcoinmagazine.nl</a>.</p>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,308.08-0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102-1.30%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:31
Share
Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

The synthetic stablecoin sector is accelerating as Ethena Labs announced its Ethena protocol has surpassed $500 million in cumulative revenue, marking a major milestone in the digital asset landscape. According to a statement shared on X by Ethena Labs on Thursday, weekly protocol revenue reached $13.4 million, while the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDe) […]
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
Major
MAJOR$0.177+11.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 11:44
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday (August 21st, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest single-day net inflow, with $234 million, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.047 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net inflow of $28.5283 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.538 billion.</p><p> As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.551 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.089 billion.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002104-0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0015+26.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021447-3.64%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard econoom: &#8216;Ik had het compleet mis over Bitcoin&#8217;

Ethena Surpasses $500M Revenue as Synthetic Stablecoins Surge in Market Share

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $288 million yesterday, turning to net inflow after four consecutive days of outflows.

The U.S. CFTC launches a new round of crypto asset regulatory measures

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens