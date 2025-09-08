Here’s How Much Michael Saylor Is Worth After His Massive Bitcoin Bet

Bitcoin

Few executives have tied their legacy so tightly to Bitcoin as Michael Saylor. The co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has now joined the global billionaire elite, a rise powered by years of relentless accumulation of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Forbes currently estimates Saylor’s net worth at $8.8 billion, ranking him in the mid-300s among the world’s wealthiest individuals. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index pegs the figure slightly lower at $7.37 billion, but still enough to earn him a coveted spot inside the top 500.

Most of that fortune stems from his controlling stake in Strategy. The company holds more Bitcoin than any other publicly traded firm — over 636,000 BTC valued above $70 billion. Saylor has hinted that this cache could eventually swell to 1.5 million coins, effectively turning Strategy into a quasi–Bitcoin ETF before such products even exist in scale.

Billionaire Status Despite Setbacks

Ironically, Saylor’s billionaire milestone comes at the same time Strategy was denied entry into the S&P 500, despite meeting the technical requirements. The rejection clipped the company’s shares by about 3%, dashing hopes that its Bitcoin-centric model would gain exposure to millions of index fund investors.

Saylor was quick to counter, noting that Strategy’s stock has surged 92% this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 itself (14%) and even Bitcoin (55%). In his words, the company has proven it can beat both traditional equity benchmarks and the very asset it is built upon.

The Personal Bet

While Bloomberg doesn’t include it in its wealth calculation, Saylor has previously disclosed personal holdings of 17,732 BTC. Even without those coins, years of stock sales and dividends have cemented his fortune. In 2024 alone, he cashed out over $400 million worth of shares.

For Saylor, who once described Bitcoin as the “apex property of humanity,” the gamble has delivered extraordinary returns. What began as a controversial balance sheet experiment in 2020 has elevated both his company and his personal wealth into the upper echelons of global finance.

Whether Strategy ever secures a place in the S&P 500 or not, Saylor’s billionaire status underscores the disruptive power of Bitcoin — and the fortunes it continues to create for its most committed believers.

