Here’s How Much Michael Saylor Is Worth After His Massive Bitcoin Bet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:04
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.57%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2926+11.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,192.26+0.97%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009869-5.75%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.009243+2.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.000228+8.57%
Bitcoin

Few executives have tied their legacy so tightly to Bitcoin as Michael Saylor. The co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has now joined the global billionaire elite, a rise powered by years of relentless accumulation of the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Forbes currently estimates Saylor’s net worth at $8.8 billion, ranking him in the mid-300s among the world’s wealthiest individuals. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index pegs the figure slightly lower at $7.37 billion, but still enough to earn him a coveted spot inside the top 500.

Most of that fortune stems from his controlling stake in Strategy. The company holds more Bitcoin than any other publicly traded firm — over 636,000 BTC valued above $70 billion. Saylor has hinted that this cache could eventually swell to 1.5 million coins, effectively turning Strategy into a quasi–Bitcoin ETF before such products even exist in scale.

Billionaire Status Despite Setbacks

Ironically, Saylor’s billionaire milestone comes at the same time Strategy was denied entry into the S&P 500, despite meeting the technical requirements. The rejection clipped the company’s shares by about 3%, dashing hopes that its Bitcoin-centric model would gain exposure to millions of index fund investors.

Saylor was quick to counter, noting that Strategy’s stock has surged 92% this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 itself (14%) and even Bitcoin (55%). In his words, the company has proven it can beat both traditional equity benchmarks and the very asset it is built upon.

The Personal Bet

While Bloomberg doesn’t include it in its wealth calculation, Saylor has previously disclosed personal holdings of 17,732 BTC. Even without those coins, years of stock sales and dividends have cemented his fortune. In 2024 alone, he cashed out over $400 million worth of shares.

For Saylor, who once described Bitcoin as the “apex property of humanity,” the gamble has delivered extraordinary returns. What began as a controversial balance sheet experiment in 2020 has elevated both his company and his personal wealth into the upper echelons of global finance.

Whether Strategy ever secures a place in the S&P 500 or not, Saylor’s billionaire status underscores the disruptive power of Bitcoin — and the fortunes it continues to create for its most committed believers.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/heres-how-much-michael-saylor-is-worth-after-his-massive-bitcoin-bet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks