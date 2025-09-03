Here’s How Much The TRUMP Meme Coin Will Be With The Market Cap Of Dogecoin

The Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin stormed into the crypto scene in January 2025 with a rally that pushed its price from below $1 to a $73.43 peak in a matter of days. This rally placed it among the top twenty digital assets, but today, it is trading far below those heights.

Nonetheless, Official Trump is still one of the biggest names among meme coins, and investors are still looking towards another rally. A way to measure the potential rally is by asking what would happen if TRUMP reached the same market capitalization as Dogecoin, the leading meme coin.

What If TRUMP Reached Dogecoin’s Market Cap?

At the time of writing, TRUMP is trading at $8.41, down by 7.2% in the past 24 hours but up by 1.4% in a seven-day timeframe. The meme coin has a market cap of about $1.683 billion. Dogecoin, the most established meme coin and the benchmark of the category, is currently valued at $0.2135 per token, down by 1.8% in the past 24 hours. The leading meme coin has a market cap of about $31.85 billion. 

When comparing the two side by side, TRUMP’s market cap is just a fraction of Dogecoin’s size. According to calculations from the MarketCapOf tool, TRUMP’s current market value is only about 0.05× that of Dogecoin. Therefore, if TRUMP were to achieve the same market capitalization as the current price of Dogecoin, its price would have to climb to about $160.99 per token, which would represent a 19.21x increase from where it stands today. 

TRUMP

Dogecoin’s All-Time High

The comparison is even more different when considering Dogecoin’s all-time high. At its all-time high of $0.7316 in May 2021, Dogecoin’s market capitalization reached roughly $88.79 billion on the back of the meme coin mania at the time. If TRUMP were ever to match that market cap high, its price would need to increase to about $444.23 per token. That would equate to an extraordinary 53.01x increase from its current price.

However, these calculations only take into account the current circulating supply of these cryptocurrencies. TRUMP currently has a circulating supply of 199,999,973 tokens out of a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens. Dogecoin, on the other hand, currently has a circulating supply of 150.748 billion tokens with an uncapped maximum supply. 

TRUMP has arguably had the best meme coin performance this cycle. Its astonishing run in January was reminiscent of similar meme coin rallies in 2021, which the market has been missing this cycle. After its launch on January 17, 2025, the TRUMP meme coin’s value soared by over 300% in under a day, reaching approximately $64 per token on the same day. By January 19, the meme coin had reached a peak of $73.43.

TRUMP
