Here’s The ‘Harry Potter’ Full-Cast Audiobooks Release Schedule

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 21:23
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” full-cast audiobook artwork.

Audible

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — the first full-cast audiobook based on J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series — is new on Audible on Tuesday. When will the full-cast renditions of the books two through seven be released?

Featuring over 200 voice actors that bring each of Rowling’s seven Harry Potter books to life word by word, the Harry Potter full-cast audiobook series is a collaboration between the Amazon company, Audible, and Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — which goes by the alternate title Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in the U.K. — stars the voices of Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively. Stanton’s participation is especially significant, given that the 11-year-old performer is also going to play Hermione in HBO/HBO Max’s forthcoming Harry Potter series.

In an interview with Variety published on Monday, Stanton said the production gave the trio robes to wear and magic wands to wield while recording their dialogue to help inform their wizarding characters.

“If you had your wand, if you were doing a spell, you could practice doing that movement,” Stanton told Variety. “And I really think all the tiny little things that they gave us really helped me personally to bring Hermione to life.”

Other stars voicing major roles in the first Harry Potter audiobook are Hugh Laurie (House) as Hogwarts Professor Albus Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Professor Severus Snape, Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Professor McGonagall and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as Lord Voldemort. Cash Jumbo is narrating the entire audiobook series.

Subscription pricing plans for Audible vary for new and existing members, so see the order page for more information on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/ Philosopher’s Stone.

When Will Each Of The New Full-Cast ‘Harry Potter’ Audiobooks Be Available?

According to Audible and the official Harry Potter website, one new audiobook adaptation from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter book series will be released every month through May of 2026.

Including Tuesday’s release of the first book, the Audible release dates for all seven of Rowling’s Harry Potter books are as follows:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone – Nov. 4

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Dec. 16

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – Jan. 13, 2026

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Feb. 10, 2026

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – March 10, 2026

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – April 14, 2026

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – May 12, 2026

Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will only voice Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger through the first three Harry Potter audiobooks, while Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will voice Harry, Ron and Hermione for audiobooks four through seven.

Among the other voice stars who will be featured throughout Audible and Pottermore Publishing’s Harry Potter audiobook series are Mark Addy as Rubeus Hagrid, Keira Knightley as Professor Delores Umbridge, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Sirius Black, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody and Bill Nighy as Professor Slughorn.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/11/04/heres-the-harry-potter-full-cast-audiobooks-release-schedule/

