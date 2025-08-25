Here’s the Meme Coin That Could Be Next in the Top 10 After Dogecoin (DOGE)

The post Here’s the Meme Coin That Could Be Next in the Top 10 After Dogecoin (DOGE) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dogecoin has long sat lonely in the top ten cryptocurrency ranking for years. However, the story may change in the coming years. While Bonk, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin are commanding plenty of attention right now, they are not the market’s top bet to enter the top ten. However, a new narrative is forming. That story is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that’s not only matching the viral energy of these top meme coins. It is also building the infrastructure to go far beyond them. Analysts and investors alike believe this is the project with the legs to carry meme culture into the top 10 alongside Dogecoin.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Strong Technical Foundation

Unlike many meme coins tethered solely to internet trends, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is built as an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. It delivers ultra-low fees, near-instant transactions, and anti-sniper bot protection. These are features that other meme coins like Shiba Inu don’t offer. The launchpad ecosystem adds further utility. As new meme tokens deploy on the LILPEPE chain, token demand grows organically. This makes LILPEPE more than a speculative asset. It’s a core network fuel.

Exceptional Presale Performance, Viral Buzz & Strategic Listings

Little Pepe’s rise is nothing short of explosive. Stage 11 is already pushing total presale funds beyond $20.8 million. This isn’t just hype—it’s calculated momentum.  Alongside its record-breaking presale, Little Pepe has secured a coveted CoinMarketCap listing. This drives its visibility, attracting millions of crypto investors worldwide. Its CertiK audit adds a layer of trust and transparency rare in the meme coin space. Additionally, the project’s marketing machine is in overdrive, with its giveaway and a constant stream of viral social content keeping the buzz alive. Most importantly, multiple centralized exchange (CEX) listings are confirmed for launch. This could unleash significant liquidity and trading volume from day one. When combined, these milestones turn Little Pepe’s momentum into a launchpad for top-tier meme coin status.

Comparing Paths: PEPE vs. BONK vs. SHIB vs. LILPEPE

PEPE is the meme coin juggernaut: massive liquidity, viral reach, and widespread exchange support. It thrives on culture and momentum, but remains an ERC-20 without a first-party utility layer—making its gains highly sentiment-driven. Its roadmap hasn’t added infrastructure to capture ongoing utility or developer ecosystems. BONK counters with substance: powering Solana’s top meme launch stack via LetsBONK.fun—a launchpad that surpassed Pump.fun in daily usage and revenue as of July 2025. Its integration into BONKbot creates a self-recycling economy. But BONK’s growth is tightly Solana-bound, limiting its reach across chains, especially if SOL cycles underperform.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) initially exploded on community hype and token burns, with a strong ecosystem in NFTs (Shiboshis), staking (ShibaSwap), and even Shibarium as a Layer-2 layer promise. It’s more than a meme now, yet its expansion has slowed, and many features remain underdeveloped or centralized. SHIB still has a passionate base, but growth has flattened relative to its early hype. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out by combining the strongest traits of each: it brings meme culture, a functional Ethereum-compatible Layer-2, and a native launchpad that captures demand for future meme token launches.  In essence, PEPE carries brand power, and BONK has Solana launch utility. SHIB built early hype and partial infrastructure. But LILPEPE merges rails with the largest developer ecosystem (EVM), structural integrity, and a lean valuation. This gives it a better chance at entering the top ten list.

Little Pepe Surging in ChatGPT Meme Coin Queries

Recent trends in ChatGPT usage reveal a clear shift in public interest: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is now the most searched meme coin between June and August 2025. While legacy names like PEPE and SHIB still trigger curiosity, search volume for Little Pepe has risen sharply.   This uptick isn’t happenstance. It correlates directly with its rapid presale stages, high-profile $777K giveaway, Layer-2 blockchain design, and exchange-readiness via CoinMarketCap listing.

This kind of organic, technology-driven hype rarely aligns so neatly. It means Little Pepe isn’t just riding the wave of meme culture. It’s generating the waves. When ChatGPT users start searching more for LILPEPE than PEPE or SHIB, you know the narrative is shifting, and momentum just laid a strong foundation for price action to follow.

Realistic Route Into the Top 10

Here’s how Little Pepe could break into meme coin stardom:

FactorWhy It Matters
Low Presale ValuationWith a low market cap, LILPEPE has room to scale fast. Its projected listing targets could clip $1B+ valuations.
Repeatable Utility LoopLaunch new meme coins → require LILPEPE for transaction fees → reinforces network demand and token value.
Liquidity RoadmapConfirmed listing on Tier-1 exchanges and CoinMarketCap presence ensure market access and user trust.
Cultural & Tech BlendMemes get attention, blockchain utility retains value. Little Pepe unites both effectively.

Final Thoughts

If the meme coin leaderboard is resetting, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the leading candidate to rise directly behind Dogecoin. With its Ethereum-based Layer 2 advantage, explosive presale momentum, and built-in launchpad for the meme economy, it embodies all the ingredients for success.  Legacy meme coins like PEPE, SHIB, and BONK may still climb. However, LILPEPE’s fusion of meme and mechanics gives it a real shot at cracking the top 10 for good. It’s already writing its chapter, and early entries may define the game. Join the presale today and enter the $777,000 giveaway for a chance to be part of crypto’s next big legend.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

  • Website: https://littlepepe.com
  • Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf
  • Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://coinpedia.org/press-release/heres-the-meme-coin-that-could-be-next-in-the-top-10-after-dogecoin-doge/

