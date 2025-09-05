Here’s the Secret Weapon That Helped Ripple Defeat the SEC

Fintech

Ripple’s courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may have hinged on more than just legal arguments – it also drew strength from a determined community of retail investors.

According to legal analyst John Deaton, the so-called “XRP Army” played a decisive role in shaping the outcome.

The group, made up of thousands of XRP holders, submitted affidavits to the court during the multiyear case, detailing how they used the token in daily life for payments and transactions rather than as a speculative security. Judge Analisa Torres cited these filings in her 2023 decision that XRP itself does not constitute a security when traded on public markets.

For Ripple, that ruling marked a turning point. While the company was found liable for certain institutional sales, the judgment stopped short of labeling all XRP sales as securities, effectively giving Ripple a partial victory. Deaton, who filed an amicus brief on behalf of investors, argues that the judge’s reliance on community testimony proves the XRP Army’s impact.

Community members recall organizing around a common cause, with many investors submitting evidence that they were using XRP without any reliance on Ripple as a company. “You can’t claim people bought with the expectation of profit tied to Ripple if they didn’t even know Ripple existed,” one supporter noted.

The SEC’s case against Ripple stretched on for nearly five years before both sides eventually dropped their appeals in 2025. For the XRP Army, the result was more than just a legal outcome—it was validation of their years-long defense of the token.

“We’ve always believed this fight was bigger than XRP,” one member said. “The industry needed this win, and the community helped make it happen.”

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

