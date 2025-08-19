Here’s what happened in crypto today

Need to know what happened in crypto today? Here is the latest news on daily trends and events impacting Bitcoin price, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and crypto regulation.

Today in crypto, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines has joined Tether as a strategic adviser, Bitcoin bull and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya has filed for a $250 million SPAC focused on decentralized finance and AI, and BitMine’s Ether holdings surged to $6.6 billion despite its stock dropping 14%.

Stablecoin giant Tether hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as its new strategic adviser for digital assets and US strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s biggest economy.

Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin, appointed Hines to directly engage and coordinate the company’s US strategy and expansion as part of its core focus with immediate effect, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

