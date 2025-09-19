The post Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon criticized ABC’s decision to take fellow late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cracking down on free speech. Colbert called out Kimmel’s suspension as “blatant censorship.” CBS via Getty Images Key Facts Colbert began his Late Show monologue by declaring, “Tonight we’re all Jimmy Kimmel,” and stated that Kimmel’s show being taken off air by ABC after threats from the FCC was “blatant censorship”. “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” Colbert said, directing his ire at Trump, and added: “If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.” The “Late Show” host then alleged that Kimmel’s suspension was not entirely about his comments on Kirk, but rather “part of a plan,” as he cited Trump’s remarks after his show’s cancellation announcement, where he wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go.” In a later segment, Colbert brought back his fictional right-wing commentator “Stephen Colbert” character from the “Colbert Report”, where he compared the First Amendment to a gym membership and said: “You can have your rights just as long as you don’t use them.” Continuing in character, he added: “Give up, America…Just give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president…If you think that’s a terrible idea, no you don’t.” Section Title Making a rare Thursday appearance, Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening segment began with a voice-over declaring it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show,” hosted by “your patriotically obedient host.” The intro video was altered to feature videos of American flags, as Stewart, who usually hosts the Monday edition of The Daily Show, appeared in a gold-adorned set. Throughout the… The post Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon criticized ABC’s decision to take fellow late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cracking down on free speech. Colbert called out Kimmel’s suspension as “blatant censorship.” CBS via Getty Images Key Facts Colbert began his Late Show monologue by declaring, “Tonight we’re all Jimmy Kimmel,” and stated that Kimmel’s show being taken off air by ABC after threats from the FCC was “blatant censorship”. “With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” Colbert said, directing his ire at Trump, and added: “If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.” The “Late Show” host then alleged that Kimmel’s suspension was not entirely about his comments on Kirk, but rather “part of a plan,” as he cited Trump’s remarks after his show’s cancellation announcement, where he wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go.” In a later segment, Colbert brought back his fictional right-wing commentator “Stephen Colbert” character from the “Colbert Report”, where he compared the First Amendment to a gym membership and said: “You can have your rights just as long as you don’t use them.” Continuing in character, he added: “Give up, America…Just give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president…If you think that’s a terrible idea, no you don’t.” Section Title Making a rare Thursday appearance, Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening segment began with a voice-over declaring it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show,” hosted by “your patriotically obedient host.” The intro video was altered to feature videos of American flags, as Stewart, who usually hosts the Monday edition of The Daily Show, appeared in a gold-adorned set. Throughout the…

Here’s What Late Night Hosts Said About Kimmel Being Pulled Off Air

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 14:46
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09762-13.17%
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-1.36%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05609-2.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017487+0.28%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-7.33%

Topline

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon criticized ABC’s decision to take fellow late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air over his comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cracking down on free speech.

Colbert called out Kimmel’s suspension as “blatant censorship.”

CBS via Getty Images

Key Facts

Colbert began his Late Show monologue by declaring, “Tonight we’re all Jimmy Kimmel,” and stated that Kimmel’s show being taken off air by ABC after threats from the FCC was “blatant censorship”.

“With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” Colbert said, directing his ire at Trump, and added: “If ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive.”

The “Late Show” host then alleged that Kimmel’s suspension was not entirely about his comments on Kirk, but rather “part of a plan,” as he cited Trump’s remarks after his show’s cancellation announcement, where he wrote: “Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go.”

In a later segment, Colbert brought back his fictional right-wing commentator “Stephen Colbert” character from the “Colbert Report”, where he compared the First Amendment to a gym membership and said: “You can have your rights just as long as you don’t use them.”

Continuing in character, he added: “Give up, America…Just give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president…If you think that’s a terrible idea, no you don’t.”

Section Title

Making a rare Thursday appearance, Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening segment began with a voice-over declaring it as the “all-new government-approved Daily Show,” hosted by “your patriotically obedient host.” The intro video was altered to feature videos of American flags, as Stewart, who usually hosts the Monday edition of The Daily Show, appeared in a gold-adorned set. Throughout the segment, Stewart appeared to parody an “administration-compliant” show run under an autocratic regime, and said: “I don’t know who this ‘Johnny Drimmel Live’ ABC character is, but the point is, our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech.” Stewart’s parody segment referred to Trump as “our great father.” Stewart then echoed a few Trump talking points, saying, “We’re coming to you tonight from…the crime-ridden cesspool that is New York City. It is a tremendous disaster like no one’s ever seen before. Some of the National Guard should invade this place, am I right?” “Now, some naysayers may argue that this Administration’s speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy, a thin gruel of a ruse, a smoke screen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitary intimidation; principle-less and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional republic governance,” before adding: “Some people would say that. Not me, though, I think it’s great.”

What Did Seth Meyers Say?

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host opened his “A Closer Look” segment, saying Trump’s administration is pursuing a “crackdown on free speech” before mockingly adding: “Completely unrelated, I just want to say before we get started here that I’ve always admired and respected Mr. Trump.” Meyers later added: “Trump promised to end government censorship and bring back free speech, and he’s doing the opposite. And it has experts worried that we’re rapidly devolving into a repressive autocracy in the style of Russia or Hungary much faster than anyone could have predicted.”

What Did Jimmy Fallon Say?

In his opening monologue, “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon joked he had woken up to “100 messages from my dad saying, ‘sorry they cancelled your show.’” He then added: “To be honest with you all, I don’t know what is going on. And no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel and he is a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back.” Fallon then said: “A lot of people are worried that we won’t keep saying what we want to say or that we’ll be censored. But I’m going to cover the president’s trip to the UK just like I normally would.” However, when he started speaking about Trump, any negative remark or mockery would get muted and replaced by a voice-over praising the president.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/19/blatant-censorship-late-night-hosts-react-to-kimmel-being-taken-off-air/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.