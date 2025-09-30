The post Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV On Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline YouTube TV could soon lose NBC channels on its platform over a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal, marking the latest disagreement the streaming television service has had with a major network that threatens some of the content available to YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV’s carriage agreement with NBCUniversal expires Tuesday. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have yet to reach a deal on their carriage agreement, which will expire Tuesday and leave YouTube TV users without access to NBC channels. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, will offer YouTube TV subscribers a $10 credit if NBCUniversal content is “unavailable for an extended period of time,” according to a statement. YouTube accused NBCUniversal of “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock,” NBC’s own streaming service, claiming the changes “would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers.” NBCUniversal alleged in a statement reported by multiple outlets that YouTube TV “refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace.” NBCUniversal blasted Google in its statement, saying it “already controls what Americans see online through search and ads—now it wants to control what we watch.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Nbc Shows And Channels Could Youtube Tv Lose? Some of the largest programs at risk of being removed from YouTube TV include Sunday Night Football, NBA, Big Ten Football, WWE, Premier League, Saturday Night Live, The Voice and The Real Housewives, according to NBCUniversal. Broadcast networks included in… The post Here’s What NBC Content May Be Pulled From YouTube TV On Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline YouTube TV could soon lose NBC channels on its platform over a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal, marking the latest disagreement the streaming television service has had with a major network that threatens some of the content available to YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV’s carriage agreement with NBCUniversal expires Tuesday. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have yet to reach a deal on their carriage agreement, which will expire Tuesday and leave YouTube TV users without access to NBC channels. YouTube, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, will offer YouTube TV subscribers a $10 credit if NBCUniversal content is “unavailable for an extended period of time,” according to a statement. YouTube accused NBCUniversal of “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock,” NBC’s own streaming service, claiming the changes “would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers.” NBCUniversal alleged in a statement reported by multiple outlets that YouTube TV “refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace.” NBCUniversal blasted Google in its statement, saying it “already controls what Americans see online through search and ads—now it wants to control what we watch.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Nbc Shows And Channels Could Youtube Tv Lose? Some of the largest programs at risk of being removed from YouTube TV include Sunday Night Football, NBA, Big Ten Football, WWE, Premier League, Saturday Night Live, The Voice and The Real Housewives, according to NBCUniversal. Broadcast networks included in…