The post Here's What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, used by companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, in a possible roadblock for the U.S. tech industry while disrupting the hiring process for firms like Amazon, Apple and Google. Earlier fees to assist specialty workers were as low as $215. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The H-1B visa program, established through the Immigration Act of 1990 under former President George H.W. Bush, allows U.S.-based companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations requiring a "body of highly specialized knowledge" and a bachelor's degree or higher. Industries eligible under the H-1B visa program include fashion modeling, medicine, engineering, finance, computer science and architecture, among others, in addition to participants in Defense Department projects, according to the State Department. An employer files H-1B petitions with the Labor Department on the worker's behalf, known as an I-29 and, if approved, the worker then applies for a visa before entering the U.S. Employers can also apply through a lottery system, as there's an annual cap of about 85,000 visas for most private companies, and existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition. The maximum period granted for H-1B workers is six years, though employers may request to extend the visa's status on three-year increments, if eligible. Big Number 20%. That's the estimated percentage of H-1B applications approved each year, according to a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, a public policy nonprofit. What Companies Hire The Most Workers With H-1b Visas? Amazon employed the most workers (10,044) using H-1B visas as of June 30, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202) and Google (4,181), according to…