Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.