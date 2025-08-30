Here’s Who Actually Owns All the Bitcoin in 2025

While retail investors still hold the majority, institutions and ETFs now control over 14% of all BTC

This shift from early adopters to Wall Street creates a new dynamic of persistent, price-agnostic buying

On-chain data shows Satoshi holds 4.6% of the supply, while another 7.6% of Bitcoin is lost forever

Bitcoin is moving from early believers to Wall Street. As the asset matures, a new class of owner is taking control, and this shift in who holds BTC is the most important trend for its future price. On-chain data shows exactly where the 21 million coins are.

Who Actually Holds the Most Bitcoin Today?

Most of the Bitcoin supply, nearly 13.83 million BTC (65.9%), is still in the hands of individual retail investors. This group, valued at over $1.52 trillion, represents the largest single slice of the ownership pie.

However, Wall Street and corporate America now control a combined 14% of all Bitcoin, and their share is growing rapidly:

The new U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock, have already bought 1.63 million BTC (7.8%).

Corporate treasuries, with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy leading the charge, hold another 1.3 million BTC (6.2%).

This institutional embrace is reinforced by major banks like JPMorgan, who now argue Bitcoin is a better inflation hedge than gold.

What About Satoshi, Governments, and ‘Lost’ Coins?

Beyond the active market, several massive pools of Bitcoin are either off-limits or held by unique entities:

Lost Forever: An estimated 1.58 million BTC (7.6%) are considered permanently lost.

An estimated 1.58 million BTC (7.6%) are considered permanently lost. Satoshi Nakamoto: The creator’s wallets hold an estimated 968,000 BTC (4.6%).

The creator’s wallets hold an estimated 968,000 BTC (4.6%). Governments: The U.S. and other governments have seized a combined 360,000 BTC (1.5%).

The U.S. and other governments have seized a combined 360,000 BTC (1.5%). Locked/Bankrupt: About 287,000 BTC (1.4%) are tied up in contracts or bankruptcies.

About 287,000 BTC (1.4%) are tied up in contracts or bankruptcies. Unmined Supply: Just 5.2% of all Bitcoin is left to be mined over the next 100 years.

Why Does This Ownership Shift Matter for Bitcoin’s Price?

This shift from retail to institutions fundamentally changes Bitcoin’s market cycles. The old cycle was defined by whales selling to retail investors at the market top. The new cycle is completely different.

On-chain data from the past year shows that businesses and ETFs are now accumulating Bitcoin constantly, regardless of price. This persistent, price-agnostic buying creates a powerful demand floor.

It’s the primary reason why analysts like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee now project Bitcoin could hit $1 million, as a growing wave of institutional capital chases a shrinking supply of available coins.