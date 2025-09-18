Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/18 01:23
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0,009715-5,29%
SphereX
HERE$0,000259+4,01%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003008-12,22%

Top Bitcoin mining stocks like IREN and Bitfarms have surged this year, helped by their expansion into the lucrative artificial intelligence data center industry.

Summary
  • Some popular Bitcoin mining stocks have jumped this year.
  • IREN and Bitfarms have added billions to their valuations.
  • The growth is driven by their ongoing investments in the AI space.

IREN stock jumped from $5.17 in April to $37, pushing its market capitalization from $1.29 billion to $9.78 billion.

Similarly, Bitfarms soared from $0.6612 in April to $3 today, with its market capitalization hitting $1.63 billion. Its valuation is much higher than the $950 million that Riot Platforms wanted to buy it for. 

Bitfarms and IREN stocks are rising amid AI bets

The main reason companies like Bitfarms and IREN are rising is that they are investing millions of dollars to become large players in the data center industry.

In August, IREN disclosed that it had acquired 4,200 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and is in the process of buying thousands more.

While Bitcoin (BTC) mining is still its largest business, its AI cloud revenue nearly doubled to $7 million from $3.6 million in the same quarter in 2024. Its mining revenue rose from $141 million to $180 million. 

The company hopes that the AI industry will bring in annualized revenue of between $200 million and $250 million by December once it reaches 10,000 GPUs. Over time, the company hopes to deploy 60,000 GPUs at its sites in British Columbia.

https://twitter.com/Umbisam/status/1966993916424777807

Meanwhile, Bitfarms is also scaling its business to become a large player in the industry. It recently announced a reorganization that saw it exit the Argentine market.

Its focus now is on its 250-acre project in Pennsylvania that it hopes will become a major provider of AI services in the U.S. It has partnered with TS Data Centers to build the project.

Bitcoin mining companies are replicating CoreWeave and Core Scientific model

Bitfarms and IREN are aiming to replicate the success of companies like CoreWeave and Core Scientific.

CoreWeave, which started as a Bitcoin miner, is expected to make over $5.26 billion in revenues this year and $12 billion in 2026. It has already inked a multi-billion-dollar deal with OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. 

Most notably, CoreWeave is in the process of acquiring Core Scientific in a $9 billion deal. This is a notable transaction as Core Scientific was about to go bankrupt a few years ago until it ventured in the AI data center business.

The AI data center industry is growing, as evidenced by the recently announced $17 billion deal between Microsoft and Nebius. 

Most importantly, expanding into the AI space means that IREN and Bitfarms will not depend solely on the Bitcoin mining industry. A major challenge with Bitcoin mining is that a halving event happens every four years, reducing Bitcoin rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3,1296+3,97%
Wilder World
WILD$0,2818-1,26%
Major
MAJOR$0,16385+2,46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3,1296+3,97%
SphereX
HERE$0,00026+4,00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,07057-18,62%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000629+4,13%
Solayer
LAYER$0,552+6,46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why