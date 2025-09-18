Here’s Why Cardano Potentially Rallying to $6.25 Is in Early Stage

Market veteran Ali Martinez has argued that the Cardano bull run may still be in its early stages, citing its historical price action. Martinez highlighted this on the back of the recent market stagnation, insisting that Cardano (ADA) still has more room to grow despite the altcoin already seeing an impressive 168% gain since November 2024, when the current bull run gained momentum.Visit Website Market veteran Ali Martinez has argued that the Cardano bull run may still be in its early stages, citing its historical price action. Martinez highlighted this on the back of the recent market stagnation, insisting that Cardano (ADA) still has more room to grow despite the altcoin already seeing an impressive 168% gain since November 2024, when the current bull run gained momentum.Visit Website