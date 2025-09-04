Here’s Why SEI May Be Interesting to Watch Right Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 06:27
Key Points

  • Analyst Ali targets $0.32–$0.37 for SEI, while Rand highlights a bull pennant setup with limited downside risk.
  • Messari data shows SEI trading volume hit $2.23B in Q2 2025, driven by SailorFi and DragonSwap dominance.
  • SEI finalizes transactions in 0.3–0.6s, making it the fastest chain compared to Solana, Avalanche, and Ethereum.

SEI trades near $0.29389, showing a confirmed buy signal according to analyst Ali, who targets resistance at $0.32. If momentum holds, the next upside projection sits at $0.37, provided SEI maintains support above $0.28.

Analyst Rand emphasizes SEI’s strength over a horizontal support confluence while forming a bull pennant pattern. This structure reflects limited downside risk with strong upside potential, aligning with projections toward the $0.32 to $0.37 range.

Source : X

Meanwhile, community traders note that SEI could advance further if broader momentum accelerates across the ecosystem. Some projections suggest SEI may reach $2 within months, especially if ETF approvals and sector growth align with current patterns.

Ecosystem Growth and On-Chain Strength

Messari data shows spot trading volume on SEI hit $2.23 billion in Q2 2025, a record high. The growth was driven by SailorFi, capturing 41.5% of the market share with $10.2M in daily trading.

DragonSwap followed with 33.5% and $8.2M daily volume, while Uniswap via Oku held 14.4% with $3.5M. Jellyverse added 6% at $1.5M, and Yaka Finance accounted for 1.9% with $0.5M daily activity.

Sei Trading Volume | Source : Messari

This expansion reinforces Sei’s position as a leading gaming chain supported by strong DeFi fundamentals. With rising adoption and liquidity, analysts view SEI as undervalued, especially given its accelerating swap activity and growing DEX dominance.

Total Value Locked also highlights rapid growth, increasing from $20M during the last $1.4 price peak to $600M today. With only one TGE completed at DragonSwap, more launches such as YeiFinance and FolksFinance are expected.

Speed and Competitive Advantage

SEI also distinguishes itself with unmatched transaction speed, finalizing in just 0.3 to 0.6 seconds. This speed significantly outpaces Avalanche at 0.7–2.2 seconds, Aptos at 0.9 seconds, and Fantom at 1–4 seconds.

Chains Time to Finality | Source : X

Other chains such as Sui, Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Ethereum record far slower confirmation times, sometimes reaching several minutes. Sei’s sub-second performance reduces reorg risk, slippage, and user friction, giving it an edge in latency-sensitive use cases.

This advantage positions SEI for trading platforms, order-book DEXs, and gaming applications that demand instant settlement. The figures demonstrate why traders increasingly refer to SEI as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/heres-why-sei-may-be-interesting-to/

