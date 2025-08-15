Here’s why the surging Skale crypto may crash 40% soon

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/15 03:22
SKALE
SKL$0,03172-10,49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01359-4,36%
SphereX
HERE$0,000407-13,40%
MAY
MAY$0,04955+0,60%
SOON
SOON$0,2674-2,62%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002918+0,03%

Skale crypto price surged this week, reaching its highest level since February 1 after It Remains launched on its network. 

Summary
  • Skale crypto price surged this week after the It Remains integration.
  • SKL has become highly overbought, pointing to a 40% plunge.

Skale (SKL) token moved from a consolidation phase and surged by 170%, making it one of the best-performing coins this week. The surge happened in a high-volume environment, with its 24-hour figure rising to $780 million, surpassing its market capitalization of $280 million. 

SKL price soared after It Remains, a popular Hollywood-level game launched on its network to take advantage of its gas-free transaction costs and fast speed. This launch will solidify Skale as one of the biggest chains in the crypto industry.

Data compiled by DappRadar shows that Skale has 129 games in its ecosystem. It had over 3.9 million unique active wallets in the last 30 days, a 23% increase. It also handled over 107 million transactions, higher than other top gaming chains like Sei and BSC. 

Why Skale crypto price may crash 

There are three main reasons why the soaring Skale may crash in the near term. First, sentiment in the crypto market has changed, with Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins nosediving. The decline happened as liquidation jumped after the US published strong producer inflation data. A tumbling market often affects some of the best performers.

Second, SKL price will crash as the It Remains hype fades. In most cases, cryptocurrencies and stocks jump after a major event and then pull back as investors sell the news and look forward to the next big thing. 

Third, technicals suggest that the price has become highly overbought. The Relative Strength Index jumped to the extreme overbought point at 86, while the Stochastic Oscillator moved to 83. A highly overbought asset tends to pull back as it loses momentum. 

Skale crypto price

Similarly, as the chart above shows, the token has moved higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. As such, it could have a mean reversion, where it drops to get closer to these averages. If this happens, the potential target will be $0.027, its highest point in July and May, down by 40% from the current level. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2,467-3,78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,94-5,02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004041-7,27%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0,14483-0,94%
Capverse
CAP$0,06433-0,57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01374-3,57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M