here’s why the Trump family is pushing on crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:57
RealLink
REAL$0.06015+5.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09907-2.24%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11617-2.28%
USD1
USD1$0.9999-0.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854+0.14%

After episodes of debanking that the Trump family has denounced as evidence of the fragility of access to the banking system for political reasons, the current President has intensified his presence in crypto. At the end of March 2025, World Liberty Financial announced the launch of the stablecoin USD1.

In parallel, mining projects are advancing, and hypotheses of real estate tokenization are multiplying. In this context, here is what is at stake between strategy, risks, and market impact.

The turning point: from debanking to crypto

According to the Trump family, the closure of some accounts after the events at the Capitol highlighted a vulnerability in accessing banking services, especially when decisions seem influenced by political dynamics.

Hence the interest in tools less dependent on traditional intermediaries and more integrated into the crypto ecosystem. An interesting aspect is that, in several cases, legal actions have been initiated against financial institutions, as reported by the press in the context of the alleged “debanking” phenomenon experienced by the Trump Organization.

What “debanking” means in this context

The term “debanking” refers to the unilateral closure or limitation of banking services to individuals or companies considered high risk, often without detailed reasons made public. The Trump family interprets these measures as politically motivated actions; critics and regulators, on the other hand, emphasize that financial institutions apply strict compliance and risk management policies.

It should be noted that the line between operational prudence and the perception of exclusion remains a subject of debate. For more information on KYC/AML requirements and operational impacts, consult our page:

The 3 key moves of the Trump family in the crypto business

  • Stablecoin USD1 with World Liberty Financial

Announcement: The USD1 project was made public at the end of March 2025.

Structure: Donald Trump is indicated as co‑Founder Emeritus, while operational roles are entrusted to other co‑founders and managers of the company.

Declared objective: To create a digital asset anchored to the dollar, supported by reserve mechanisms and KYC/AML procedures for user onboarding.

Sensitive point: Transparency on reserves, custodian localization, and independent audits will be key elements for the credibility of any stablecoin,

  • Bitcoin mining and treasury with American Bitcoin

Capital: The company linked to the family has raised about 220 million dollars to expand mining operations.

Roles: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are mentioned in corporate communications as promoters and investors in the project.

Strategy: Increase computing power for Bitcoin extraction, optimize energy costs, and accumulate BTC in the treasury as a strategic asset for the economic cycle.

Model: The tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) allows the transformation of ownership shares into tradable digital tokens.

Hypothetical application: There is speculation about the possibility of fractionating part of the Trump Tower into tokens to attract global capital and increase liquidity. To date, the idea is discussed as an option, without detailed operational plans presented.

Essential timeline of debanking and Trump’s crypto shift

  • 2021 — After the events of January 6 at the Capitol, the Trump family denounces the closure of bank accounts and other limitations, initiating legal actions against some financial institutions.
  • 2022–2024 — Ties with crypto initiatives and mining infrastructures are consolidated, fueling the narrative of financial autonomy through blockchain.
  • March 2025 — World Liberty Financial announces the stablecoin USD1.
  • 2025 — American Bitcoin announces fundraising of about 220 million dollars and expansion plans for mining operations and strategic BTC accumulation.

External voices and critical points

Industry analysts emphasize that stablecoins must ensure timely and transparent disclosure regarding reserves and governance mechanisms. In the absence of such guarantees, the risk of depeg and negative reputational repercussions remains high.

On the political front, observers in Washington speculate that potential regulatory interventions against the debanking phenomenon could lead to guidelines for banks and payment providers, with possible consequences on on‑ramp and off‑ramp processes for cryptocurrencies. It should also be noted that the regulatory framework in the United States is still fragmented between federal and state levels.

Critics warn of potential conflicts of interest if private initiatives overlap with political and regulatory directives. On the other hand, supporters highlight the opportunity to integrate aspects of traditional finance with asset tokenization, thus expanding access to capital. It should be noted that much will depend on concrete implementation.

Potential impact on the crypto market and beyond

  • Attention and liquidity: High-visibility initiatives like these can attract capital and new users, particularly in the stablecoin and tokenized asset sectors.
  • TradFi–crypto integration: Collaborations with banks, custodians, and specialized auditors will be decisive in strengthening the legitimacy of the model.
  • Regulation: The evolution of guidelines on debanking and stablecoins could reshape access to financial services for companies operating in the crypto sector. To frame the main international regulatory orientations, consult documents such as the Federal Reserve’s report on digital currency and payments and the FATF guidelines.
  • Reputational risk: The intertwining with politics can increase the volatility of the narrative and the sensitivity of institutional investors.

What to monitor in the coming months

  • Technical documentation of USD1: details on reserves, custodians, independent audits, and involved jurisdictions.
  • Licenses and authorizations for issuers and related financial vehicles, both in the USA and abroad.
  • Concrete plans for real estate tokenization: definition of the legal structure of the offer and the economic rights of investors.
  • Outcomes of disputes and progress in regulations on debanking and stablecoins.

In summary

From the alleged debanking phenomenon of 2021 to the launch of the stablecoin USD1, through mining operations and discussions on real estate tokenization, the Trump family’s crypto strategy combines elements of financial autonomy, branding, and political dynamics. Opportunities and risks remain high, and success will depend on transparency, regulatory compliance, and the ability to execute projects.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/25/debanking-stablecoin-e-token-immobiliari-the-3-moves-with-which-the-trump-family-pushes-on-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-4.83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.97-2.27%
Polkadot
DOT$3.904-4.71%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-15.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09874-2.64%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01675+2.88%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4615-3.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining